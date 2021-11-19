Q. I’ve been looking at purchasing a cast iron pan, but have no experience cooking with one. What do I need to know?
A. Cooking with cast iron can seem intimidating to many people. However, cast-iron pan cooking can be a fun and tasty way to prepare great dishes. Here is some information to know before you get started.
There are many benefits to cooking in a cast-iron pan, including the fact that it is chemical free. Cast-iron pans are not coated with any special chemicals to keep them non-stick. As an added benefit, some of the iron from the pan can absorb into your food, adding a nutrient boost. With a variety of different types of cast-iron pans, you can find one to fit your individual needs. Varieties include stewing in a Dutch oven to making pancakes on a flat griddle, or even just making eggs in a regular skillet. The best part is that all of your cast-iron cookware can be used on both the stove and in the oven.
Investing in a good cast-iron pan can give you a great cooking tool for life. As long as you care for your cast iron properly, it can last many lifetimes. To care for your cast-iron pan follow these simple tips:
Season your new cast iron before its first use: To do this, apply a thin layer of oil or other type of fat to the pan, inside and out. Place your pan upside down with a rimmed baking sheet on the rack underneath in a preheated oven and bake for about 1 hour at 450-500ᵒF. Allow to cool completely.
Clean your cast iron with care: Your cast-iron pan should never go in the dishwasher; it should always be cleaned by hand, and never with soap. Sometimes all it takes to clean your pan is to wipe it out with a clean paper towel. If stuck-on food persists, rinse your pan under hot water while using a non-abrasive scrub to loosen any food particles. After rinsing with hot water, make sure to dry thoroughly (to avoid rust).
If you regularly cook with your cast iron and follow proper cleaning instructions, cast iron pans are a low-maintenance kitchen tool.
