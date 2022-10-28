John Mundahl was seated at a table at the St. Peter Food Co-op when a father and his two teenage sons walked past. The dad stopped and commented on the book on the table in front of Mundahl: “Free Range Kids.”
“Great title,” the father said enthusiastically. Mundahl, in a sweatshirt and faded purple Vikings cap, responded: “Thanks,” he said. “It’s a book my brothers and I wrote about growing up in North Mankato.”
Mundahl said the book came about as a suggestion by his brother, Phil, who lives in New Hampshire. The two, along with younger brother Steven, thought their childhood in the 1950s was a special time — one different than today — and they hoped to capture and share in words what they lived.
The book was created and may be purchased on Kindle Direct Publishing. They wrote it for themselves, they said, but childhood in a tight-knit neighborhood has found a welcoming audience on the Mankato Memories Facebook page, where John posted about it.
“I grew up on Range Street, our back yard backed into Wheeler Park,” wrote Richard Zeyen. “In many ways it was a magical place for a kid with everything a kid could imagine doing.”
Because they felt the same, the Mundahl brothers wanted to share their “magical” memories. The book bears Philip’s name only because John didn’t think to put “Mundahl Brothers.”
“For me, the stories are somewhat of an encapsulated snapshot of my youth,” said Phil via Zoom from his home in Keene, New Hampshire. “They touch on what I call the ‘biggies’ … big, important concepts and understandings that as children we need to sort of get right if we are to grow up as healthy adults with well-grounded values and principles that we will need to help guide our lives long after our childhood years.”
Their childhood home was at the corner of Range and Harrison streets, though the “Range” in the title refers to the freedom to roam the lower North Mankato neighborhood all 55 kids on the block enjoyed. Phil compiled 70-75 topics and the brothers chose which they would write about.
When they exchanged the stories with their brothers for review, they weren’t surprised to see some remembered things differently. Each brought a slightly different life history to the events, the brothers said, so they remember them through a slightly different lens.
The writing process started slowly, John said, but once they started writing their stories, momentum grew, as did the flood of memories. Phil said the brothers have always been close and even share a love of writing that has produced many books on a variety of topics.
His experience with books on the format make John the logical choice to coordinate creation of the book. Once it was made, however, he told his brothers the tweaks and edits were done.
“In the summertime, it was just my bike and my baseball glove. That’s what I remember about it. And we could go anywhere in our block and I could get a meal from any one of six or seven houses,” he said in remembering the block where he grew up.
Neighborhood families shared many traits: Dads had served in World War II and came home intent on buying a house, raising a family and forgetting the war. Moms stayed at home to raise their kids, drawing on other moms on the street for support and friendship during morning coffee klatches and phone calls. Both parents wanted what was best for everyone.
Although Phil said they were raised to be independent, John added there was never a sense of being alone because every door was open to seek help … or an evening meal.
John noted that Phil treats the subjects in his chapters not only with a nostalgic touch, but also as a man looking back at what those experiences taught him. That “encapsulated snapshot of my youth” by Phil includes many subjects most people can relate to.
For example, “Pee Wee Putter” recounts some of their adventures at the family-owned miniature golf course near Tourtellotte Pool on the north end of town. They were pre-teen boys trusted to sell concession treats and tend to the packed sawdust holes. A good day brought in $30-$40, John said, which went toward their college funds.
“A Burned Face” tells of a young boy who had been burned in a fire and how, when he visited Pee Wee Putter, Phil learned a lesson about how we perceive people through appearances. And “The Day Linda Died” deals with the boys’ first brush with mortality with the death of a neighborhood girl.
Among the subjects for John’s stories are “Earl Madsen’s Salt,” referring to the successful local grocer, “Tanley Field” about the former ballfield at Center Street and Monroe Avenue, and “Smorgies,” what may have been the town’s first fast-food restaurant.
Steven’s topics include “Minneopa, Sibley, Wheeler & The Mud” about parks, “Mom and Dad” and “Cowboys and Indians.”
Phil’s 20 stories start the book, followed by 17 by Steven and 32 by John. Each chapter is only a few pages long, allowing a look inside the subjects but without dwelling on personal tales that may be boring to those who don’t know the people or places.
The hope of the brothers was to capture the time of their youth, when their lives were directed by the three pillars of family, church and school, John said. A time when kids were allowed to run free throughout the neighborhood, but were also expected to act responsibly. When kids learned through experience, not because their parents sat them down to discuss the significance of what happened.
“You know, it’s going back and kind of documenting a unique time in southern Minnesota to grow up,” John said. “I mean the milkman still came to our door.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.