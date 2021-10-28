A conversation with Tim Berry and Pat Ryan is a bit like watching a Vaudeville act and a production of The Producers at the same time. One moment they’re playing off of each other with comic bits that seem practiced for the stage, while the next they’re talking about contacting the man in England who oversees the rights to a show owned by former Beatle Paul McCartney.
You want to laugh, but you can’t help but sit up and take notice, too.
The next production in the Berry-Ryan collaboration is “Buddy–The Buddy Holly Story,” bringing back local musician Colin Scharf to reprise the title role he first played in the 2016 Merely Players production. But this is “Buddy Light,” a scaled down version of the full production. They promise it’s as good as the full show.
“It’s just like the Merely Players show, but different,” Berry says, prompting a laugh from Ryan. The biggest difference is cast size. The full play is 20 to 25 characters, while “Buddy Light” is seven, enhanced to 10 by for this production. That includes The Crickets and all other musicians.
Ryan adds some clarification: “One of the biggest hurdles we’ve had is that some of these folks, including Colin, they did that Merely Players show, which was 5-star,” Ryan says. “I saw it, it was absolutely excellent. But this is not that show.”
How is it different?
“It really is a concert musical,” Berry says. “We think it delivers everything that folks are looking for in a complete storyline, but it’s really streamlined.”
The essential piece of this streamlined puzzle is Scharf, local musician (Good Night Star Dust), filmmaker, event coordinator and writer. “The fact that we’d seen Colin do that show here in town and we realized what a commodity we had there” made the decision to do it with him again easy, says Berry.
Scharf had been the last person to audition during an extended audition period for the Merely Players show. Once cast, everybody who saw him agreed: He was the only person who could do the role justice. And although he was mentally and physically exhausted doing it the first time — losing 30 pounds in the process — he couldn’t wait to reprise it.
“As a 30-year-old playing him five years ago and now as a 36-year-old playing him today, I have to keep reminding myself of how young he was,” Scharf says of the rocker who died in February of 1959 at 22. Scharf went back to the extensive research he did the first time when he listened to recordings and tried to figure out who this kid was.
Surprised by the “Buddy Light” nature of this production, Scharf nonetheless has found things he likes. “This one is ‘all killer, no filler,’” he says of how it moves quickly from one song to the next. Even though he’s the lead character he has very few lines; he does his speaking through the 12-15 songs he sings.
Cast size is kept smaller thanks to the casting of KEYC TV meteorologist Tom Clements to play five roles: a disc jockey in Lubbock, Texas, a record producer in Nashville, a Clovis, New Mexico producer who gets the band on their way, Murray Deutch from New York City, and The Big Bopper. At 6-foot7, there’s enough of him to go around.
“I really worked on compartmentalizing the different characters that I play,” Clements says. “Each one has their own quirks and characteristics, from the way they talk, to the way they dress, and the way they carry themselves. I’m trying not to let one character bleed into the other.”
He also has costumer Molly Smith, who also worked with the Merely Players production, in his corner to help distinguish the characters. In addition to basic research into clothing of the period and for the specific people, she incorporates small details such as change of hat, scarf or color of a jacket to help establish certain characters, she says.
“Since there are well-known characters that have iconic costumes, I’m going to stick with those styles, but with a bit more flare to have them stand out,” says Smith. “I also am sensitive to the ethnicity of the characters and will portray the tradition placed on the costume, as in the character of Ritchie Valens, a guitarist of Mexican heritage.”
Berry and Ryan feel this show represents the coming together of the Mankato theater community to get productions back on stage. Several actors have been in other recent productions, meaning schedules were complex. They felt it essential that actors play their own instruments, which also means they dipped deeply into the local music scene.
“The one commodity we don’t have an excess of right now is time,” says Berry. “And that community cooperative spirit that they are offering us … we would not be able to do this show if we weren’t getting that cooperation.”
They have been able to rehearse at the Kato Ballroom in October. The Merely Players moved in Oct. 21 and perform The Rocky Horror Show there Oct. 28-30. The Bandwagon will record there on the 31st, and then “Buddy- The Buddy Holly Story” moves back in, opening a couple of days later on Nov. 4. Merely Players will leave its lights for them to use.
“We are sort of competitors, but we are collaborators right now because we’re trying to do theater in a time of COVID,” says Berry. Audience members will not be required to wear masks.
