Due to a COVID diagnosis in the lead character, this week’s theatrical performances at the Kato Ballroom of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” have been canceled.
And the man with the diagnosis is angry.
“I’m very upset, to say the least,” says Colin Scharf, the man portraying music legend Buddy Holly. “I really was pretty furious about the second or third day. I was very angry with the whole situation. And then, you know, just take some deep breaths and go, ‘It'll all pass. I'll be able to perform again. It's gonna be all right.’”
Scharf, who had been vaccinated when he contracted COVID, said he believes strongly that everyone should be vaccinated. If they had, far fewer people would still be getting sick.
“It's just devastating when it affects any part of a community, but I'm really feeling it in the creative community this past weekend,” Scharf said.
“And you're going to see the ripples of that. You're going to see bands being afraid to perform, you're going to see actors being afraid to get on stages, you're going to see people like not wanting to go out in public and participate in the creative arts in town because they get sick.”
“Buddy” was set for three performances this weekend and three more next weekend. Producers say anyone who purchased a ticket for a canceled performance will have the option to attend shows next week. They can also get a refund.
Pat Ryan, one of the show’s producers, said they’re also considering adding more dates, but a final decision about that hasn’t been made yet.
Ryan said the decision to cancel performances this week was, while heartbreaking, rather simple.
“You just can’t pick up a Colin Scharf off the street,” he said.
Scharf said he has relished reprising the role he first took on several years ago in a similar Merely Players production. He received rave reviews for that performance, which was also at the Kato Ballroom (where the real Buddy Holly and others performed Jan. 25, 1959, just days prior to their Feb. 3, 1959 tragic plane crash in Iowa).
Scharf said his condition hasn’t been in extremis, but it hasn’t been pleasant either.
“Get vaccinated,” he said. “Don't be an ass.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.