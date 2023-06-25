A friend of mine was recently invited on a camping trip by her new sister-in-law. It wasn’t until after she accepted the invitation that she learned the trip would be to a retreat deep in the north woods and that clothing was “optional.”
I couldn’t help but laugh when I heard the story, mainly because I wasn’t the one who got the invitation, and also because never in my entire life have I considered clothing to be optional, especially not in the woods which everyone knows are rife with ticks, spiders, wasps and cell phone cameras.
I can see how camping would be a bonding experience for my friend and her new relative, but frankly that might be a little too much bonding for most of us. As someone wise once said: “I don’t want to see my friends naked. It makes it too hard to have dinner with them later.”
But just because I’m a square doesn’t mean the rest of the world is the same, and there are probably a lot of people who like to wander around forests wearing nothing but Deep Woods Off.
Of course, I had to do some digging and see why people opt to camp buck-naked. As with all questions asked on the Internet, the answers and/or opinions were immediate and abundant which makes me think that for every one question searched on the Internet, there must be 1000 people chomping at the bit to answer.
One article listed several reasons why the au natural life is better. I found myself sort of agreeing with each validation while simultaneously thinking, “Never on God’s green earth!”
1. No more tan lines. All right, that’s a reason, but I think I’d opt for tan lines rather than bug bites.
2. No more deceit. Hmm. I suppose wearing clothing that hides a few figure flaws could be considered deceit, just like wearing shoes that make your feet hurt but also make them look a size smaller could be considered deceptive, but in the great scheme of things, that kind of deceit I can live with.
3. It’s better for the environment. I can see that. Less clothing equals less manufacturing equals less toxins put into the atmosphere. But I do think maybe if we concentrated on buying less clothes in general instead of buying NO clothes might make for an easier transition from clad to not.
4. You’ll live somewhere warm. Yes, that was listed as a reason, although it could just as easily be described as attractive bait. The reasoning might go like this: “Let’s see, I’d like to explore the no clothing lifestyle, but I live in Duluth. I know! I’ll move to Tahiti!”
It’s possible, but what if you can’t just up and move to a warmer climate? If you live anywhere north of Des Moines, come January, to wear or not to wear thermal underwear is no longer optional.
5. You’ll be more comfortable with your body. If you say so.
6. You’ll save money. According to the article, your average Jack or Jill spends thousands of dollars a year on clothing. I’m not sure about Jack and Jill, but most of us are still wearing the winter coat we bought when Obama was in office. It’s a nice argument but I don’t think the scales will balance on that one.
7. Freedom. I suppose we each define freedom in our own way. I tend to think of freedom as not having anyone telling me what time I have to go to bed, but if some people define it as no longer having tan lines, yay for both of us.
Maybe I’m just jealous that my sister-in-law and I never had the opportunity to bond since my husband’s family moved several states away the year we got married. Maybe I’d like an invitation to do something wild like camping in the buff.
Then again, just last week I ordered green olives on my pizza. I’m thinking that’s as wild as I’m meant to get.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
