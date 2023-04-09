Bethany President Gene Pfeifer’s words are brought home by the strong winds and temperatures in the 30s outside the doors of the nearly completed Student Activities Center at the heart of campus:
“You know, we live in Minnesota, so we need indoor space for student activity from November through, well, unfortunately, April.”
Although plans for the new student center had originally called for a February 2023 completion, given general construction challenges caused by pandemic-induced labor shortages and supply chain delays, the BLC community is happy with the project’s progress.
Workers continued last week in brisk spring temperatures to pour the track of the 68,000-square-foot field house while, in the rest of the 83,000-square-foot structure, exercise equipment at 34 stations and furniture sat covered with plastic, waiting for student activity.
“It’s gone remarkably well. No major hiccups,” Pfeifer said while standing in the room that will serve as both a student lounge and gathering space, and a room that can host 100 for dinners and special events. “I would say pretty much on time and on budget.”
That space will replace Honsey Hall for hosting events. The 66,000-square-foot academic building space was essentially an intersection of hallways, he said. The new room is part of the $16.5 million building targeted to provide a better student and community experience.
Constructed in 2010, Honsey Hall was the first of five phases set forth in the Build Bethany campus improvement plan. The Student Activity Center and adjacent turf soccer field were phases three and four. Phase five is updating the two gymnasiums built in 1959 and 1995.
“We want to first of all serve the Bethany campus community, faculty, staff, students. But then, secondly, we want to be a partner in the community. You think about all these youth groups that need indoor space as well,” he continued. Bethany can help provide that.
On hand this day was Nick Neubauer, 2020 Bethany graduate from Wells who has been hired to oversee scheduling of the new space to Bethany athletic teams, intramural club activities and local organizations.
“It’s been exciting being back, seeing everything come up,” Neubauer said. “Another part of that (scheduling) is going to be kind of renting the facility out to different organizations, different high schools, to come in and use the facility.”
The Build Bethany plan was well in place when Pfeifer was named president in 2015, begun as a campus evaluation and study in 2006. Original dreams were for a two-story building where they could have a nutritionist or dietitian and bring in speakers, in addition to the fitness center and lounge space.
Plans were scaled back to align with reality, but also to fulfill expectations on them by the city of Mankato and neighbors. For example, instead of a metal building, final plans were for a brick and limestone structure that matched other recent additions on campus. Several meetings were held with residents to mitigate disruption in a neighborhood also experiencing a Mayo Clinic Health System building expansion.
Three community partners have come on line: Scheels, which has naming rights for the turf soccer field being utilized by many community teams; Mayo Clinic Health System, which is partnering on health services; and the Taylor Foundation, which wanted to assure a community space for young people. Many local contractors were used.
About $14 million has been secured, with the remaining $2.5 million to be sought during a future effort targeting alumni, current Bethany people and other community members. That will be made easier because the dreams are now reality.
First, they need to complete the finishing touches and bring the building online, which they hope will happen soon after the six-week floor process is complete in the field house.
“We’re hoping sometime when the students return from the Easter break, between then and early May when they disperse, that we will have the opportunity for them to come in and see it and even get to use it,” Pfeifer said. “And then we’re looking forward to a community open house, probably sometime in the early summer.”
In November they will host a Business After Hours event through Greater Mankato Growth. In the meantime, they’ve already scheduled times for the athletic spaces and look for more opportunities to work with the community. People can find out more by visiting their website or contacting Neubauer at nneubauer@blc.edu
“At Bethany, we’re all about equipping students for productive and fulfilling lives,” the president said. “That includes not just prepping them academically for future vocations and careers in society, but it’s also concerned for their spiritual welfare, their mental welfare and, of course, their physical world.”
Standing in the soft light of a nearly completed field house, pointing out the running track with a turf infield and all of the track and field event locations, it’s easy to see he believes that last set of needs is being met with the new Student Activities Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.