Meeting Josh Madson is like watching a July 4 night sky: fireworks. But not the loud noisy ones. The visual delightful ones with splash, color and pizazz. What better way to describe a photographer and his work?
The pandemic shook up our world like a snow globe and what happened to Mankato is we got Josh Madson.
Sitting at The Coffee Hag, the next home of his photography shop, Madson pauses and shares his vision.
“So the Coffee Hag is going to be turning into a pop-up photo studio,” he said. “We’re going to take out all the tables and the chairs and for a day or two, make it a portrait photography studio. The goal is really to shoot as many portraits of anyone and everyone in the Mankato area that will ultimately become a lot like a massive photo collage of this moment in time of this community here.”
The event corresponds with one of the days of the Riverfront Art Fair, which is going on Saturday in Old Town.
The photos will be hung all over the coffee shop’s walls for patrons to see.
“I want it to feel like ‘Where’s Waldo,’” Madson told a local radio station.
He said he is working with various partners and trying to find the best home or solution for what happens after.
“I feel like I’ve been really blessed in the sense that everyone I brought this project up to gets excited about it, which is a blessing.”
Madson — who has worked alongside elite photographers as Annie Leibovitz and for clients such as Gwyneth Paltrow, among others — said the Coffee Hag gig started with a conversation at the counter with owner Jen Melby-Kelley. He was there with his mom, who is a friend of hers.
“Jen this is my son Josh who just moved here from LA and he is a professional photographer,” Madson’s mom said to Melby-Kelley. “You two should get together and do something here.”
Madson showed Melby-Kelley his portfolio and, obviously, she agreed.
“I have seen his work. I think it’s a great idea and it fits our plan for the art fair,” Melby-Kelley said. “We cleared the Hag for an event we had a few years ago for Brandi Carlisle, and it works with our vision for Old Town and bringing the community together.”
Madson said building community was part of his idea all along. “I want to communicate the power of community and what’s possible through community.”
Scott Fee, dean of extended education at Minnesota State University, said Josh is a talented photographer and community builder.
“His networks in LA, the Midwest and elsewhere means he’s a phone call away from collaborators and experts,” Fee said. “He builds community by sharing his vision for a project, telling the story well and far and wide, then leading by example by working hard and creating stunning photographs.”
Back at the Hag, Josh looks over the setting and reflects upon his past. When he was in LA, he said, the pandemic really disrupted things.
“Initially, I went out to do music but I had a photographic background. And I got into photography because I was trying to figure out how to not get fired when I go on tour with my band and it just seemed to work.”
When asked where he sees himself in 20 years, he looks nonplussed and shocked.
“It’s a great question. I’m not entirely sure how to answer that,” he said. “I see myself prosper and I see myself with nature. I think we’re all big kids. But I don’t know that we always necessarily get that much older mentally at our core. I think all of us are still kids.
“I didn’t know what was coming. But you know, here I am pivoting and thank God I have my mom … and that brought me back to Mankato.”
If You Go What: Community portraits by photographer Josh Madson When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Where: The Coffee Hag Cost: There is no cost; photos will be taken and used for the purpose of a printed exhibition.
