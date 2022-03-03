In the middle of a Minnesota winter — and in the middle of a pandemic — seemed the perfect time to launch a writers’ and authors’ virtual get-together.
The success of the inaugural event last year — which attracted 190 people from as far away as New Hampshire, Illinois, California and Maryland — has organizers hopeful for Saturday’s event.
“We really consider this as a ‘warmup,’” said Rachael Hanel of the Deep Valley Book Festival Committee. “We do it by offering people some programming that’s useful, that’s interesting to them, and reminding them, ‘Hey, if you’re enjoying this access to authors and access to this kind of programming, we have a full festival (that’s an) in-person, big event.’ ”
Keynote speaker for this second virtual event is Cindy Wilson, author of “The Beautiful Snow.” She will speak on “How the Hard Winter of 1880-81 Became Laura Ingalls Wilder’s ‘The Long Winter.’”
This virtual event targets both writers and readers, Hanel said, and in some ways aims to show the importance of the relationship between the two.
“We just try to have a well-rounded offering for this festival,” she said.
This includes a mix of topics such as writing about historical fiction, when authors use true facts from a period but present them through characters who may not have existed or may not have had the experiences depicted.
This panel discussion at 1:30 p.m. will be moderated by Becky Brooks and will include authors Phyllis Cole-Dai, Terri Karsten, Amy Lauters and Lydia Emma Niebuhr.
Other presentations are “A Book’s Journey to Publication” at 9 a.m.; “Working Together: Connecting Writers and Readers” at 10:30 a.m.; Wilson’s keynote at noon; and “Angry Housewives and Wedding Misadventures, We’ve Got Your Back on How to Write with Humor and Creativity” at 3 p.m.
The day will close at 4:30 p.m. with an announcement of the featured author coming to the Oct. 1 Deep Valley Book Festival.
While participation is free, Hanel said organizers request that people register for the sessions they want to attend to assure communication of the Zoom meeting information.
People may become a Festival Friend for a donation of $25 or more; book giveaways will take place throughout the day, with a DVBF Friendship Bag filled with autographed books by Cabin Fever authors given away at the 4:30 session.
For the event, an author is anyone who has a book to sell, whether published through an agent or self-published. The event focuses on Minnesota authors, or people who have written about Minnesota.
“It’s a very open event. Some larger festivals might be a little more choosy as to what kinds of books they allow,” she said. Many who self-publish are very prolific and build a strong following.
“Many seem to be wildly successful going that route.”
