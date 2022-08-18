It’s that time of year again: Mankato Magazine’s annual pet issue — full of pages and pages of your furry friends — comes out in October.
Our annual pet issue is one of our most popular, but if you want Fido or Mittens or Frenchy included, you must follow the rules.
Here’s what you need to do:
• Find you favorite doggo, kitty, feathered friend, ridiculous rodent, slithery snake — whatever you got — and snap a high-resolution photo.
If you’re technologically challenged, ask your nearest millennial for help. High resolution photos allow us to run your photo bigger. Photos that are too small may not be published at all.
Make sure they’re in focus. Do not send Snap Chat images with a ribbon of text across them. We will not use those.
Consider sending both horizontal and vertical photos; verticals have a better chance at making the cover, such as the lovely Walter from last year’s cover.
• Send that photo via email to Robb Murray at rmurray@mankatofreepress.com. Please do not show up at The Free Press’ front door with hard copy prints you ordered from Walgreens. As cute as that kind of old-timey cluelessness is, just don’t. We won’t use it.
• Limit your submissions to 3 pics per adorable pet. Many of you read over this rule every year and I shake my fist in angler at the computer screen before mulling over your nine submissions anyway. It’s not a disqualifying error, but let’s just try and play by the rules, shall we?
• DEADLINE: Aug. 31. This rule is non-negotiable.
• Include: Pet’s name, owner’s name, pet’s hometown.
Good luck! We can’t wait to see them all those gorgeous pets!
