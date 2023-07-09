The time is drawing near when my husband and I are going to have to deal with the dreaded task of looking for a new car, something neither of us enjoys. I think we’d enjoy it a whole lot more if someone was giving us a car for free, but not having signed up to be on “The Price is Right,” or “Wheel of Fortune,” that seems unlikely.
Mark and I decided to start mentally prepping ourselves for the big expensive event and began doing some research on what’s available out there in the automobile world. Naturally, we tuned in to YouTube for guidance.
The first video we watched was for a Subaru Ascent, which would certainly make a nice car to win. The video’s host sang the car’s praises but made a few comments that made me ponder.
Like about horsepower. According to the video’s host, the Ascent has perfectly adequate horsepower, but not as much as TRUE car enthusiasts want. Apparently, the purists prefer enough horsepower to drag a locomotive engine behind them. Why anyone would need that much oomph to dash to the store for a gallon of milk is beyond me and even to a non-mechanical mind it seems obvious that the faster something goes, the quicker it’s going to break.
The second comment that elicited a befuddled “huh?” was about the car’s grillwork which was deemed appropriately “aggressive.” Apparently aggressive grillwork paired with angry looking car “faces” are in right now, which won’t come as a surprise to anyone. What is surprising is that there’s a name for cars with angry faces. It’s called pareidolia, or the personification of an inanimate object. Car companies study this kind of stuff and have learned that the angrier the face of a car looks, the more a lot of people like it.
What I’m curious about is how car designers decide what makes grillwork appropriately aggressive. Obviously, they aren’t going to put kittens or daisies on the grillwork, but how do they choose a pattern? Do they eat some steak tartar and then watch a bunch of high testosterone movies before heading to the drawing board? I think if I were designing an aggressive grillwork, I’d use pitchforks or mushroom clouds. Maybe both. That would certainly clear the roads.
It’s interesting, and disturbing, how anger and aggression have become desirable automobile traits. Back in the old days when people drove Pintos and Chevettes, all we cared about was how many miles per gallon we got. The aggressive cars were known as muscle cars and the people who drove those didn’t need angry faces or aggressive grills. One glance at the Charger or Barracuda pulling up behind you and you knew to move into the right lane and stay there until you were left behind in a cloud of dust.
If people really want to drive something aggressive maybe they should look into a reconditioned tank. True, it would take quite a while to commute and the miles per gallon would probably stink, but the aggressive vibe a tank gives off would make anyone automatic king of the car hill.
I suppose the automobile designers know what they are doing. Even the shortest highway stints prove that if you don’t drive aggressively, you’re going to be swallowed whole before you get to the next exit. Now I’m wondering if this trend might not spread into other areas, such as clothing. Remember the oversized shoulder pads of the 1980’s? Nothing says aggression like a pair of big shoulders.
Perhaps a car designer could get together with a clothing designer and team up on a line of cars and clothes that will make everyone whimper. They could get Mr. T out of retirement to be the spokesperson and call it something like Get Outta My Way Wear ‘n Wheels.
Why, we could all end up looking like grillwork. It would certainly be aggressive, and we’d undoubtedly get seated very quickly in restaurants.
But back to the new car shopping. Maybe we’ll start looking into public transportation. It might be aggressive, but it most likely would be a whole lot less stressful.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
