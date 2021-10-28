The Greater Mankato area is its own fertile oasis of music and art, and on Friday it will host and invite influence from the 10th iteration of Caravan du Nord, a carefully curated series of Minnesota-centric workshops and performances.
Caravan du Nord is a cooperative effort between The Minnesota Music Coalition, Minnesota Public Radio, The Current radio station and, in Mankato’s case, Minnesota State University.
The event’s statewide aim is to pair artists from the metro area with Minnesotan communities that otherwise might go without these kinds of events and performances.
Dale Haefner, MSU’s Performance Series director and adjunct faculty member in music industry studies, said he recognized the value of Caravan du Nord when it visited in 2019.
“The thought at the time was Minnesota State Mankato was a good partnership opportunity for the Minnesota Music Coalition and a good opportunity to forge a relationship with our expanding music industry program. That relationship will hopefully continue into the future.”
Caravan du Nord’s workshops, the social hour and the three-act performance are free and open to the public as a result of this partnership with MSU. Those wanting to attend the workshops can register at mnmusiccoalition.org. Both workshops will be in Room 101 of the Earley Center of the Performing Arts.
The first workshop offered is “Creating a Culture of Safety in the Music Industry” hosted by Christin Crabtree and Corinne Caouette, founders of the survivor-led organization Show Up Collective, which advocates for inclusivity and safe spaces inside creative communities. This workshop will be from 3-4 p.m.
The second workshop is “Making it in Minnesota — How Musicians Build Successful Career Paths,” which will be paneled by pride of St. Paul and roots/Americana legend Mary Cutrufello along with this year’s headliner, Mayda, an internationally recognized bastion of inventiveness and bright energy. This workshop will be from 4-5 p.m.
Between the workshops and the 7 p.m. performance there will be a social hour at nearby Johnny B’s. The concert, in Elias J. Halling Recital Hall, will include performances from Twins of Franklin, Freaque, and Mayda.
The Twins of Franklin are not sisters by blood but in their time together as musical partners have as strong, if not a stronger, bond. Their debut album, “Low,” is an expansive but well-grounded collection of songs built around the interplay of their voices.
This performance will feature their four-piece band, and they hope if anything to embolden attendees to fully embrace their honest selves.
“If we could inspire listeners to take anything from our set, it would be to allow yourself the time, patience and freedom to truly figure out who you are as a person and musician — what you believe, what you dream of, what insecurities you need to shed, what you don’t want, what you love and why you love it — and to let yourself thrive exactly as yourself.”
Gabriel Rodreick — under the moniker Freaque — will be the second act of the show. Also performing with a backing band, Freaque conscientiously dredges the brackish backwaters of the human experience to starkly celebrate that the dark is not something to turn away from, but it should be embraced because we’ve all been there, we all share it.
“I’m really fascinated by the darkness, the pain, the struggle that life presents us,” he said, “and I think there’s so much to be found in that darkness to further life.”
Mayda will be the third and final performer. Any summary of her music or accomplishments is an understatement.
It’s clear she channels herself fully into what she does. Her music is full, intentional and deftly performed.
“My goal with music has never changed: to be most known as an artist who keeps inspiring, building, growing, and progressing in ways that are most authentic to me,” she said. “As long as the door is open or there is something on the other side of it, I will keep on.”
