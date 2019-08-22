When animal rescue workers finally got a chance to rescue the 40 chihuahuas living in a home in the southern U.S., they found living conditions no animals should have to endure. The animals were dirty, but they were alive. And they were scared. Perhaps none more so than Reese, the young female born just months earlier with a rare birth defect.
She was severely emaciated — bones clearly visible through the skin of her 5-pound frame. Her claws were growing back into her skin. Rotting teeth. Parasites.
On top of all that, Reese’s front legs suffer from a birth defect where her joints and bones didn’t develop properly, rendering her unable to walk.
Luckily, Reese was taken in by a Mankato-based animal rescue called Mending Spirits where she was placed with foster mom Angela Kimes. Since living with Kimes, Reese has thrived. Her attitude has changed, her coat is shiny and soft, and she’s ready to be adopted by a family willing to take on a special needs pet. (Check out Reese’s adorable profile at mendingspirits.org.)
Taking in a pet like Reese would present certain challenges. But the challenges are far from insurmountable. And if you follow any dog or cat accounts on social media, you know special needs dogs and cats are not only popular, but seemingly easier to care for than you’d imagine.
Ken Ambrose, a veterinarian at Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital in Mankato, says prospective pet owners needn’t worry about pets with special needs as long as they understand what they’re getting into.
“It’s a matter of knowing what their needs are whether it’s going to match with your lifestyle and your ability to care for that animal,” Ambrose said. “It’s not just taking in a new dog; there are those other added challenges. But I think if your heart’s in it, and you’re mentally in it, it can be a very rewarding situation.”
Let’s consider Reese’s care needs.
Kimes says Reese does require medication, including Prednisone and some anti-inflammatories. But it only amounts to around $15 every other month.
“She just needs someone who wants to make her a princess,” said Kimes, who has had Reese for about 18 months. She says she’s grown attached to Reese, but will gladly let her go to a family or individual that wants to give her a forever home.
Ambrose said one of the most common types of special needs dog situations are when dachshunds suffer paralysis. That breed, he said, is especially susceptible to such injuries. And while that may have meant certain euthanasia in the past, many pet owners are giving their pets second chances by fitting the pet with wheels. It’s not exactly the same mobility they had before paralysis, but they can run and play and be happy — a better outcome than death, it seems.
So if you’re thinking about jumping into a relationship with a special needs pet, here are some things to think about:
- Do you have the time?
Every pet will require some of your time. A special needs pet may require more. Also, when you’re heading out of town, do you have a trusted caregiver for your pet? Will all kennels take a dog on wheels and wearing a diaper, for example?
- Can you afford it?
As we said above with Reese, her medical needs do not require much additional financial investment (Reese’s is roughly $180 annually). A dog with diabetes, however, may run you between $20 and $90 per month for insulin. Something to think about.
- Can you handle it physically?
Helping a chihuahua up to the couch is one thing. Helping a 100-pound Rottweiler is quite another. You should know that keeping a larger, disabled pet will require you to be able to lift it on a regular basis.
- Your vet is your friend
By all means, work with your veterinarian to formulate a care plan for your new special needs pet. Chances are, your vet has seen and provided care for animals with all sorts of disabilities, and would be a treasure trove of advice for you.
