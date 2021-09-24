Seventeen months. Give or take a week. That’s how long Mankato’s Carnegie Art Center was closed.
But now, after a long hiatus, the Carnegie is back.
The area’s oldest and stateliest art gallery got an unexpected break from exhibit openings and business hours when COVID-19 arrived. The Carnegie was about to launch its annual juried exhibition, one of its more popular shows that brings crowds into the gallery space, when virus fears prompted just about all public venues to close their doors.
And while many reopened in the last few months and public events are back on the agenda, the Carnegie waited a tad longer. With a mature volunteer base that falls into the high-risk category, Carnegie’s board of directors thought it prudent to further delay reopening.
Now it’s back, and just wrapped up its first exhibit since March 2020: Part 3 of the three-part “Carnegie Unhinged” series.
But the pandemic did bring changes.
Hope Cook, who was synonymous with the Carnegie for years, is now mostly working remotely for the organization. Handling things on site, among others, is Russ Rowcliffe, who serves as volunteer, board member, building manager and show coordinator.
“The rest of our board is taking over the myriad duties that Hope used to do,” Rowcliffe said. “Once you start doing it, you realize just how much she was doing. So we’re trying to transition into other jobs and help the place continue on.
“Luckily, we’ve all worked with her enough, installing shows and stuff, that I guess she is soaking up by osmosis channels,” he added. “So we can fill in. And we’re moving toward the next step.”
The recent “Unhinged” show, Rowcliffe said, was a good one to get the Carnegie humming again.
“This show was a good shakedown cruise,” he said.
Building challenges
For an organization like the Carnegie Art Center, a shutdown presents unique challenges, and chief among them is building upkeep.
Rowcliffe said they asked members to maintain their memberships even though the gallery wasn’t open. Most of them did that, he said. They also received a few larger donations that allowed them to keep the building open for artists who rent studio space. The building needed to be heated and cooled during the shutdown as well.
“We rent 11 studios,” Rowcliffe said. “We need the donations in order to pay the bills because a building this size is not inexpensive to keep open. ... We have to keep the building open more for the tenants. We couldn’t just mothball it during COVID.”
The Carnegie Art Center’s building dates back to 1901. In that year, the city received a $40,000 grant from Scottish-American industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie to build a library. Carnegie gave a lot of library money away. Between 1883 and 1929, he funded 2,509 libraries across the country.
Mankato’s Carnegie Library was completed in 1903 and served in that capacity until 1977. Two years later, the Mankato Area Arts Council purchased the building from the city. Initially it housed an assortment of nonprofits. But in recent years it has been an art gallery with regular showings. It also has studio space in its lower level.
In 1980 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places and was mentioned several times in Maud Hart Lovelace’s “Betsy and Tacy” book series.
Rowcliffe said the Carnegie’s schedule for the next few months looks very normal. Now that “Unhinged” is over, they’re looking toward upcoming exhibits by Shelley Caldwell and Noel Von Tol. Later this fall they’ll hold their members’ show, where any member can show their work.
“We’re definitely in a recalibration period right now,” Rowcliffe said.
Board member Curt Germundson said that, during COVID, the board met periodically and discussions centered on “when will we open.” Now they’ve shifted to normal board operations.
He said that one of the positive aspects of the Carnegie is the connection it has to Minnesota State University, where Germundson sits on the art department faculty.
Germundson said he regularly brings students to the Carnegie for teaching purposes. That connection is a longstanding one, dating back decades. Cook was also a faculty member and brought students there.
