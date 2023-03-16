When you make the decision to participate in hospice care, it generally means you don’t have a lot of time left. That has certainly not been the case for the Social Justice Theatre at Centenary United Methodist Church.
The theater company had rehearsed, and was 10 days away from opening, “The Shadow Box” in March 2020 when the pandemic forced the show’s cancellation. Plans to perform later that year were again scuttled.
Now the show is back with five of the nine original cast members ready to perform.
That additional time has given cast members the opportunity to ruminate on what their characters are going through and to put that into the context of a pandemic that vastly affected how people relate to each other and themselves.
“It’s been an interesting process to have almost performed the show, then had three years of new life experiences to bring to the character. And also have all that time to marinate on the meaning of certain phrases and word choices by the playwright,” said Noelle Lawton, who plays Agnes, the caregiver for her mother who is failing rapidly.
“The Shadow Box” is the story of three patients in hospice care, which is generally seen as end-of-life care. Each patient and their family members are at different places in the acceptance process.
“The experience of the pandemic seems to have helped each of our actors connect even more fully with the characters they are playing. During the pandemic, we personally and as a society, encountered illness and death,” said director Doug Faust.
“For many, that created real apprehension, fear and grief. That experience has given our cast greater depth of feelings to draw upon as they weave the themes of life and death in ‘The Shadow Box.’”
Christi Smith plays Beverly, a self-described free spirit. She has returned unannounced to her ex-husband, Brian, who has a terminal illness. Brian is being cared for by his current partner, Mark, who doesn’t appreciate her return, Smith said.
“It is apparent that although they were incompatible as a couple, they have remained very close friends,” she said of Beverly and Brian’s relationship.
“Beverly — who prefers to avoid uncomfortable situations and feelings at all costs — finds herself having to reflect on her relationship with Brian, what it has meant to her and what it will feel like to lose him. Confronting those feelings is the journey for her,” Smith said.
Neither Lawton nor Smith have been in a Social Justice Theatre production before, but were drawn to this show. Smith said she saw the production of “Proof” a few years ago and was impressed by the quality of their production. Lawton was drawn to this script in particular.
“It’s a beautifully written, meaty play, with lots of emotion and relationship to explore — an actor’s dream. I love the mission of what this theater group represents and the message of love and inclusion that they are spreading,” Lawton said.
Centenary has produced many shows in its Social Justice Theatre, including “Charlie Brown,” “Proof,” “Butterflies Are Free” and “On Golden Pond.” On their website, they write about using theater to “explore the intersection of justice and faith.” The show is free, with any donations given to a designated community agency. For this show, it’s Connection’s Shelter.
“The Shadow Box” is a Pulitzer Prize-winning work that won the Tony Award for Best Drama in 1977. One of the reasons for its success is that it takes a realistic approach to a subject that many people never talk about and provides contrasting perspectives and outlooks of those who are ill compared to those who serve as their caregivers, Faust said.
As part of the production, the Mayo Clinic Health System Hospice will have an informational table in the lobby during the run of the show. A short talk-back with members of the cast will be held following Friday’s performance.
Family relationships that are already complicated get more so as the care receiver becomes caregiver, and issues become more urgent as the reality of mortality comes to the forefront.
“(Agnes) has a complicated relationship with her mom and wants desperately to please her in order to finally receive love and acceptance,” Lawton said of her character. “She tries to do all the right things, but ends up realizing that it won’t change their relationship. She needs to let go of the expectation and live her own life.”
Although it was difficult three years ago to set aside the work that had been done, Smith, Lawton and Faust all said they believe the production will be stronger because of it.
“He waited until the time was right to restage this production, and it’s stronger than ever,” Smith said. “I think now is the time to face our losses — to try and process our grief. … Art gives us that opening to reflect, see ourselves and empathize with other perspectives and experiences.”
And although the setting may seem depressing, the resulting message is anything but, Faust said.
“While the show is centered around three individuals in hospice care, it is not a depressing show. There is real humor and the focus of the show lands on living each moment, fully experiencing all that life has to offer.”
