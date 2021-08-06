Freshman year in college, my roommates and I headed toward the Big Box Tech store to purchase a new router. A memory forever burned into my head, but in all honesty, it should have faded within a few days.
It was a menial task — purchase the router, plug it in and follow the prompts to get faster internet. I even knew the exact brand we were going to purchase, so all we needed to do is swipe the card and leave.
But as we approached the aisle full of routers, a young man came up to “help” and I kindly thanked him for asking, but we were good.
“Are you sure you don’t need the Nerd Crew to come over to set it up?”
I looked at my roommates, a grad student in accounting and the other a biology grad student about to graduate, like “Is this guy joking?”
No, I assured him. We can take it from here — mind you, it was a plug-and-play router. It’s not like we needed to have a computer science degree to set up, and even then, I had two magnificently intelligent roommates. Plus, if we had questions, we were one Google search away from the answer.
“Are you positive?” He insisted. “It’ll only be $30 for them to install it.”
Bruh, are you for real? Again, I said thank you, but no, we were 100% fine and we began to walk away from this man, but he then asked, “If you know how to install it, then what do the numbers ‘192.168. 1.1’ mean?”
With a blank expression, I stared at this man trying to hope for a hint of him joking. He couldn’t seriously be asking that question. Right? But no, this man was dead serious, doubting the education and knowledge of three adult women.
Now, I’m not proud of how I responded. Years later, I think an appropriate response would have “Because I’m a woman, you think I don’t know what an IP address is?” or “I don’t need to validate myself to you,” or a simple two-word phrase that I cannot express here.
But no, I answered this man and said: “an IP address.”
“Oh, I guess you really don’t need Nerd Crew.”
And with that, after persistently asking and quizzing, he walked away. I get that the kid was trying to get a commission, but why did he have to go about quizzing the knowledge of someone after explicitly saying we could handle it? Three. Times.
I think, out in the real world, this was my first real experience with casual sexism and it wasn’t the last. It’s been nearly a decade since that event and, man, it just doesn’t get any better. And even though I’m sometimes ready for whatever casual sexism happens to me, more often than not, I’m not. They catch me by surprise because, why should I have the need to always be on the defensive?
That’s exhausting.
Over the years, I’ve heard so many things directed at either myself, my friends or any other woman in my life. For example, a full-fledged career woman can be asked about kids or marriage, as if that’s the only thing they were set in this world to accomplish. Women are told to smile more often because it’d make them “prettier.”
A woman can be talking and all of a sudden completely interrupted by a man — casual sexism or not, that’s just plain rude. And a woman can be considered “mean” (there’s another word used that cannot be printed, but it rhymes with itch) if they’re assertive and confident at work.
One of my biggest pet peeves is when a man says that a woman wears too much makeup for “their liking.” I don’t know how to break it to those people, but women don’t spend countless hours on a flawless face for someone who won’t even appreciate the art.
And, in fact, women don’t do anything for you in general. They don’t need to prove themselves to you. They don’t need to prove their worth to you, and they certainly don’t need to prove their knowledge of an IP address.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
