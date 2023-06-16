About eight months ago Emily Stark — psychology professor by day, amateur photographer and dance performer by night — had a big idea.
What if, she thought, we gathered together the best works of some of the most prolific live music amateur photographers and hung that work on the walls of an art gallery where people could behold the wonder and beauty of live music performers?
Her next step, of course, was Dana Sikkila, director of the 410 Project art gallery. “The 410,” as it’s commonly known, is perhaps the most logical venue for such an exhibit. Sikkila has successfully crafted a reputation for giving newcomers a chance, for staging edgy exhibits and for quality curation.
After adding a handful of other photographers to the list, they had more than enough material for an exhibit. The result: “Music in Focus: A photography Exhibit of the Local Music Scene.” Photographers include Stark, Bailey Burg, Fede Sagolpa, Zach Sproles, Jacob Victor Bases and Willis Stout. If you want to catch it, though, you’d better hurry: It ends Saturday.
“I was thinking about music and, at the time, Zach Sproles and Bailey Berg had been posting on social media some really interesting and beautiful music shots,” Stark recalled. “And I thought that actually seems like a neat way to represent the local music scene. … So it really was just a chance conversation with Dana about that question of ‘What’s next? What’s the next thing?’ Then this happened and I’m just really proud of what everyone brought to it and what we’ve put together.”
Burg has been close with local musician Mal Murphy for years. The exhibit features several photos of Murphy that, it appears, are the work of someone who knows her.
One in particular is a striking image of Murphy. Instead of showing Murphy from the front as a gathered crowd might see her, the image shows Murphy pre-performance — before the crowd has arrived — setting a guitar down. It’s subtle, but its moody lighting and closeness to the subject suggest a connection between the viewer and subject.
“I really like this one,” Burg says of the photo. “I arrived early with her and she was setting up the stage and arranging things. And here she was just setting her guitar down. She wasn’t going to play 15 or 20 minutes.”
Burg says she started getting more involved in photography the more Murphy played live gigs.
“That’s kind of when I started taking more photos of live music in general,” Burg says.
Jacob Bases has a photo in the exhibit that grabs your attention when you enter the 410’s front door. It’s an image of local musician Kaleb Braun Schulz, an iconic-looking man in an iconic looking photo.
Bases rendered this image in black and white, which gives it a starkness. A bandana-clad Braun Schulz is shown against a tall cinder block wall. Is it a metaphor for the idea of a struggling musician trying desperately to be heard? Maybe. Bases says he just liked the image.
One of his other favorites shows Laura Karels, the singer-songwriter who fronts the popular local band Bee Balm Fields. She’s shown at the Makerspace after a two-hour gig.
“I showed up right toward the end and it was probably a two-and-a-half hour set or something,” he says. “So you can kind of see that these are people who are working, too. I think that’s a really important part of music. A lot of people think it’s like a fun project that people do for entertainment. But really, you know, a lot of these people this is what they’re drawn to and it’s work. And I like how that comes through in the photography.”
Stark says that, being a frequent attender of live music shows in the area, she’s developed a knack for knowing what songs by certain bands or performers will result in the best photos.
“There’s definitely people or even songs where I know they really get into it or this is what’s going to happen here,” she says. “Knowing the personalities a little bit helps, and knowing who is really expressive while performing and who isn’t.
But while Stark says she’s usually prepared to capture images at any live show, she also likes to make sure she takes time to simply enjoy the music.
“Sometimes it’s nice to just not think about that,” she says, “and enjoy being there with friends and experiencing live music.”
If You Go What: Music in Focus photography exhibit When: Ends Saturday Where: 410 Project
