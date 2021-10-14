During a rehearsal of “The Auction” that brought together the cast to run through the entire play, directors Doug and Lori Faust clipped off several new items to the cast.
They included newly hung drapes that create a dramatic backdrop for Centenary United Methodist Church’s theater space and a painting of the show’s family portrait. Included with the Sullivan family is Juan Martinez, daughter Megan’s boyfriend.
Including Juan was a dramatic statement by the Sullivans, a family dealing with war on a family level. And it would not have been common in 1940s America.
Shealyn Kawlewski plays Megan Sullivan, and Sergio Selgado plays Juan, an employee of her father’s at their store. They play love interests in the show as well as in real life.
Recently engaged, the couple was the inspiration for on-the-fly changes to the script that turned the character of John, Megan’s younger brother, into Juan. The Fausts saw this as an opportunity to introduce another social justice theme to the story. The change was approved and made by local playwright Pat Ryan.
“The evolution of the character Megan is interesting to follow in the script,” Doug Faust said, “and we were fortunate to be able to cast an extraordinary talent in Shealyn.” When Sergio auditioned, “this enabled us to purposefully adapt the script to include a person of color and explore themes of race relations in the 1940s, where the bulk of the action takes place.”
Centenary United Methodist Church’s Social Justice Ministry typically chooses shows that either directly reflect a social justice topic or that they can shape to bring forward a social justice/spiritual theme, Faust said. Ryan brought them his first play, “The Auction,” previously presented in June 2004 at The Belltower in St. Clair, and they received a city arts grant to help with the Centenary production.
“The Auction” has a dual story line: To start you have the present-day auctioneer, portrayed by Timothy Berry, who with assistant Jaime (Kate Laven) are there to sell a collection of items from the Sullivan household to the audience. The items are placed at the audience’s left side of the stage, highlighted when plucked out piece by piece to be sold.
These scenes alternate with historical ones that include these pieces as they were used by the Sullivan family. Following the sale of the father’s chair, for example, as the auctioneer and Jaime fade away, the family emerges in a scene from the early 1940s where the audience learns the significance of the chair. Ryan uses subtle comedy, nostalgia and in one scene a nod to America’s pastime of baseball to help the audience bridge the two times.
“The Auction” continued to change through the rehearsal process. Ryan noted that as he watched rehearsals he might marvel at how good one of the lines was. Then he would realize it was not one of his lines but one added by the directors. It’s a growth process he said he enjoyed watching.
Many topics are explored in these historical scenes. In addition to welcoming a man of a different race into the family, they include the dynamic between father and son during a time when males were discouraged from showing affection; the way a family balances love of country with the potential loss of sons drafted to fight in a war; and family members fitting into traditional or nontraditional gender roles. These are explored through alternating scenes.
“As auction items are put up for bid and eventually sold, many are moved through the use of ‘stage magic’ to the family living room and the audience gets to see why that particular artifact was significant in the life of the family,” Faust said. This message blends easily with the exploration of heavier topics.
“Given the message that Centenary shows like to send, an interracial couple in the 1940s is on par with showing that love truly knows no bounds,” Selgado said. He and Kawlewski had to audition early because they would be out of town. “Doug had us read for many different parts, but I was really hoping to get cast as Megan,” Kawlewski said.
An additional bit of realism is that her brother, Tristian, is playing her brother, Daniel, in the play. “So it has been very easy to step into that mindset of envisioning my brother getting drafted and what that would feel like.”
One of the artifacts added because of Selgado’s casting was a small Our Lady of Guadalupe medallion given to Megan’s father by Juan. Our Lady of Guadalupe is a Catholic title of the Blessed Virgin Mary that is associated with a series of apparitions in Mexico in 1531. He presented the medallion as a way to endear himself to the Catholic Sullivan family, and its gracious receipt — along with Juan’s inclusion in the family portrait — showed his acceptance.
“I found out that Mexican-Americans have served in every war since America was founded,” Selgado said. “I also took a closer look at my culture and how I can bring the important aspects of family, hard work and romance into the play.” Much of that was based on his grandfather, he said.
Added Kawlewski, “I love the message of the play. I love taking a look at the past and what people’s lives might have been like; it makes me appreciate history so much more.”
