Ashley Torner figures she was about 3 years old when she discovered her passion for creating art.
“I liked being able to take colors that I saw in my mind and put them onto something that I could look at and see them,” she says. “I just loved colors.”
Thirteen years later, the Mankato self-taught artist is still at it. She has a stack of sketchbooks full of colored-pencil drawings — her preferred medium — and a handful of acrylic paintings. But her newest medium is something a bit more, well, impermanent: sidewalk chalk.
A few weeks ago Ashley used seven boxes of sidewalk to turn the family driveway into a canvas. What once was drab gray concrete was transformed into a dramatic sunset of blended pinks, purples, yellows and, of course, her favorite blues.
“I just was bored. I wanted to find a way to get outside.”
Torner is a member of the competitive Mantas Swim Club program. Most summers they’d meet twice daily at Mankato’s Tourtellotte pool for practices or meets. This year, however, with that pool undergoing renovations, Mantas moved to Mankato East High School. So that outdoor time Torner valued was gone. Turning the driveway into a canvas was her way of getting some outdoor time back as well as expanding her artistic repertoire, so to speak.
Working with sidewalk chalk, she says, took some getting used to. The first lesson she learned: Sidewalk chalk doesn’t last as long as you’d think. The initial two boxes of chalk they purchased needed to be supplemented by five more. Even then she wasn’t able to cover the entire driveway as she’d planned.
The second lesson: Working with sidewalk chalk is rough on the hands.
“It really hurts your hands while you’re trying to use every bit of chalk that you possibly can. You’re constantly rubbing your hand against the sidewalk, so your hands basically will get very raw.”
She discovered a helpful tool along the way that helped her easily blend colors — a broom. She says the broom made the process much easier, allowed her to use less chalk and, most importantly, was easier on her hands.
When all was said and done, Torner says she was happy with the result, especially for a first-time effort.
“I think I could have done better. But then again, I always say that about anything I do,” she says. “My sister gets very annoyed when I say that. She’ll be like, ‘Are you kidding?’ But I was happy with it. It was my first time trying something like that.
“Just because I’m good at colored pencil doesn’t mean I’m good at everything. And I probably won’t be good at something right off the bat and that’s obvious,” she adds. “But I’d like to see, if I can do colored pencil, what else can I do? Can I do painting? Can I do watercolor? Can I do chalk art? Can I do charcoal? Can I do pastels? There are so many different ways to create something that’s basically just in your head.”
Dad, of course, is proud of Ashley. When asked what his favorite piece of hers is, he grabs a sketchbook and quickly pages through to his favorite: A sunset, light shimmering off a mountain lake, clouds dot the sky, and a sailboat drifts softly on the water. It’s a feast of brightly warm colors.
Enrique Torner, born and raised in Barcelona, says he grew up loving literature. His parents, he says, encouraged him to find a career that was lucrative. But eventually they realized his passion wasn’t a passing fancy, and they ultimately encouraged his pursuit of literature.
In Ashley’s case, he says he never dreamed of not supporting her pursuit of art, despite its reputation (whether deserved or not) of not resulting in lucrative job prospects.
Looking at the sunset drawing, he says, “I find it very peaceful. It reminds me of paintings that I’ve seen with a personal approach. I like the colors, too.”
Flipping through a sketchbook reveals many creations that have been done for her friends. That motivation, she says, has been important.
“Most of my drawings are for my friends. When their birthdays come, I’ll ask them if they want me to draw something for their birthday, and usually they say ‘yes,’” she says. “That has really helped because, no matter what they say, I’m always going to try my best because they’re my friends and I want to do the best I can for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.