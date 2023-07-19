A few years ago the Minnesota Fringe Festival found itself pivoting to a virtual festival. Now, as it embarks on a 30th-anniversary gathering of Minnesota productions, Fringe is turning its attention to stabilizing and strengthening the annual event that brings new art productions to Minneapolis each summer.
This will be done through the presentation of 500 live performances of 100 shows, expected to be seen by 30,000 people. It all takes place from Aug. 3-13, mostly in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, according to Executive Director Dawn Bentley, a Mankato native.
“Thirty years for any arts organization is an accomplishment. Thirty years after surviving a pandemic is a Herculean accomplishment,” she said. All of that is especially true when it involves unknown artists staging new and sometimes experimental works.
More than 500 submissions came in from local, national and international applicants, with those being selected chosen randomly. Providing an equal opportunity to everyone is part of the festival’s mission, but to be truly representative takes some assistance. They have listened to their constituencies — artists and audiences — to strike a balance, she said.
This is the second year that a BIPOC Lottery has been held before the general lottery to help assure representation by producers, writers, directors and choreographers of color, Bentley said. Applications for this pay-what-you-will pre-lottery grew 38% over last year. Those not selected go into the general lottery as well.
In addition the Touring Artist Lottery, reserved for artists from outside the 11-county metro area, saw a 16% increase in applicants in its fourth year. Each initiative reserves a minimum of 10% of festival slots for typically underrepresented and underserved artists.
Ironically, this year’s festival does not include any productions with Mankato connections. In the past, there were often years with three or more productions representing Bentley’s hometown, but that’s simply the result of the random selection process, she said.
Some of the most talked about shows in recent years have had Mankato roots, including “Chisago: The Musical,” the Minnesota musical parody created by Haute Dish Productions for the 2019 festival. Travis Carpenter, then of Mankato, also hit it big in 2015 with “Oregon Trail: A Musical,” and again in 2018 with “The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist: A Musical.”
More recently, retired educator Pat Ryan was involved with his two-parter, “The Humor of Pat Ryan and Parkinson’s.”
The challenges of a post-pandemic world were enough to bring back Bentley, who was on her way out as festival executive director. She had made a big career change at age 40 because she wanted to make a big impact on more people through the arts. She quoted a former member of their Board of Directors:
“That’s the thing that I love about Fringe. I will never be onstage, but I feel important by being there, that I am a part of this.”
To help facilitate access within the neighborhood, attendees can use a download from the Fringe website for free Metro Transit rides. And working with local eateries brings them publicity so festivalgoers can find a variety of nearby meal options.
Each of these moves helps strengthen the festival as it continues to rebound from hardships of furloughed staff and reduced attendance due to the pandemic, said Bentley.
Participating theaters in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood are the Augsburg Mainstage, Augsburg Studio, Mixed Blood Theatre, Rarig Kilburn Arena, Rarig Nolte Xperimental, Rarig Stoll Thrust, The Southern Theater and Theatre in the Round Players. Independently produced shows will be done at 4 Seasons Dance Studio, Crane Theater, Maison Bodega, Phoenix Theater and Strike Theater.
If You Go The collectible Fringe Festival button (required for admission) can be purchased at all box offices during the festival. The one-time $5 purchase goes to support Minnesota Fringe’s investment of more than $2,200 into each festival production for customized workshops ticketing platforms, venue rentals, and technical professionals. Single show tickets are $15 in advance and $16 at the door ($10 for kids) plus a $3 processing/facility fee. People can set their own schedule; reservations ($4) and single show admission can be purchased through online pre-sales at www.minnesotafringe.org
