Charlie Parr’s career and work are a testament to doing things in your own time and in your own way.
There is a rare ownership in his music; an unmistakable, organic accrual of moments articulated in a style — no, a sense of self — nurtured into maturity well out of even a desire for the limelight. In this way his music is plainly, resoundingly, thoroughly human.
Parr will perform alongside Mankato native and longtime collaborator Liz Draper 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Minnesota State University’s Elias J. Halling Recital Hall. The concert is part of MSU’s Performance Series.
A Minnesota native as well, Parr grew up in Austin, did his time in the Twin Cities and later moved to Duluth, where he continues to live. He has toured internationally for decades, played hundreds of shows a year, released a dozen-plus albums and cultivated a devout audience with his singular approach to finger-picked, guitar-driven folk-blues.
He’s partly humble and partly ambivalent regarding his accomplishments, saying “I didn’t plan for this. I didn’t think, ‘Oh, you know what? I’m going to be a touring musician!’”
Appreciative of his opportunities, though, he says, “I like performing, especially if it goes well and I feel like I’m bringing something to folks that is somehow meaningful to them.”
Parr enjoyed a long engagement with music, falling obsessively in love with it as a child, but didn’t perform publicly — much less write and record — well into adulthood.
“I played out in the ‘80s. I played with my friend Mikkel because by that time I’d moved out to the Cities and there was a place there for acoustic, soul, folk-blues guitar players. It wasn’t until I played every Tuesday at The Viking Bar for about a year that I really enjoyed performing because it felt like it was regular. And it was an important place in my life because I’d been there so much to see Spider John (Koerner) play. So it felt special to be on the same stage he had played on.”
There have been milestones in Parr’s career. He moved from releasing music independently to recently releasing on Smithsonian Folkways; he has scored an international audience in part because of commercials featuring his music.
But these tectonic changes have not diverted the steady progression of his output.
“My ambition is at absolute zero most of the time,” he laughs. “I have what I want. I wanted to play certain things on the guitar and make certain sounds and explore that, and that’s what I’m doing. I’m still working with those sounds and practicing and diving in and learning new things.”
An enthusiastic and omnivorous listener, Parr appreciates the ease of access modern technology affords.
“I am influenced by everything around me all the time and nothing is static, nothing stands still. The notions of geography and time are kind of antiquated now because you don’t have to pay attention to those concepts anymore.
“When I was just a kid getting into music, if it wasn’t in my dad’s record collection and it wasn’t in my sister’s record collection, then it might as well not have existed. There was no internet, no big warehouse of songs that you could explore so those things (geography and time) don’t make any sense anymore and I am influenced by that now.”
Parr’s taste in music, while rooted in his father’s record collection, defies not just geography and time but also stale categorizations. Instead, his radar is tuned to the character of the artist.
“I think it’s better to replace the notion of authenticity with the idea of sincerity or integrity,” he says. “I think of an artist like Dave Ray, who is a Minnesota artist. I don’t know if you’d call him a Minnesota-sounding artist, but he had a lot of sincerity and integrity. I would go find him wherever he was playing to see what he was doing because he was super creative and original and meant every note that he played. That, to me, is extremely important.”
Most artists spend decades considering different sounds and experimenting with different genres, but Parr knew very early on exactly the kind of music he wanted to pursue.
“Friends of mine had started up punk bands. And they said, ‘Hey, you play guitar. Wanna play in our punk band?’ And I listened to a lot of punk but I never really felt like playing it. Especially because I just wanted to do one thing and I still feel that way. I was real singular in what I wanted to play.”
Parr’s path has been unconventional, and his contributions are unmistakably his own. His example of quiet dedication, his one chord in front of the other approach, is a rebuttal of instantly forgotten viral moments and hashtag trends.
Parr points to a Kurt Vonnegut novel to anecdotally summarize his philosophy.
“It’s about a painter and the painter says, ‘It’s not about if anyone sees this. The only thing that matters is being able to put the paint on the canvas. Place my hand on the brush, put the brush to the canvas. If I were in a spaceship in the middle of nowhere and no one would ever see anything I ever did I would still want to put the paint on this canvas.’
“That’s what guitar playing is like (for me). It doesn’t matter who sees it or hears it. The only thing that matters, the only thing I wanna do, is get my fingers on the strings.”
