Several Christmases ago, I bought an ornament for our tree that looked like a miniature disco ball. Remember those mirror-tiled globes? Come January, I couldn’t bring myself to pack such a groovy item away so instead we hung it in the window of our family room where it added a slight touch of “Saturday Night Fever” to our décor.
As the year wore on, no one really noticed the glittery orb, but when autumn approached, something happened. As the sun shifted toward fall, it began hitting the disco ball around four o’clock every afternoon and for 10 minutes or so, our family room was filled with dancing, shifting rectangles of golden light.
The daily light shows ceased as winter closed in, but for a few months we were able to enjoy what we dubbed “sparkle time.”
Sparkle time arrived in our house a few weeks ago and it is so nice to have it back. This year, it occurred to me that the whole fall season could be called sparkle time since there are so many things that seem to take on an extra shine over the next few “ber” months. Such as:
The air. Finally, the humidity that dogged us all summer long is going back to wherever humidity comes from, and the air is crisp again. I once heard a weatherman say the reason why the Midwest has such high humidity is because of all the corn we plant. I don’t understand the correlation, but I think it’s high time we started planting strawberries instead.
The trees. It’s always fun to wonder what kind of color fall will bring every year. Even if one year isn’t as brilliant as another, autumn colors are in themselves a special kind of sparkle.
Pumpkin spice everything. I know I wouldn’t want to eat pumpkin spice Oreos in February, but they sure are fun in September. Ditto with coffee, cereal and yes, Twinkies, although I’m not sure about taking a hard pass on not eating them year-round.
Going back to school. I remember how exciting school was during September, October, and November, even into December. It didn’t start becoming a drag until winter set in and the only holiday in sight was Groundhog’s Day, which has never ranked as the most thrilling day of celebration. I no longer am in the third grade, unfortunately. That was a really good year, but it’s still a sweet sight to see schoolkids on their way to school on any given weekday.
New shoes. Buying new shoes and autumn will forever be linked in my mind as each year right before school started, my mother took me to buy school shoes, gym shoes, and “Sunday/party” shoes, which we only got in the years my parents could afford them. Somehow buying school shoes became an omen of how the upcoming school year would pan out. If the shoes I selected were immediately comfortable and didn’t give me blisters, it would be a good year. If they pinched and made me walk like I had dysentery, not so much. I still like to buy a pair of new shoes every fall, although I now skip the gym shoes.
Food. Fall food definitely sparkles. This is the time of year to pull out the crockpot and make all those delicious slow-cooking things you couldn’t stand the thought of while you were sweating back in July. Chili, stew, homemade soup. I’m the kind of person for whom food is always a draw, but that’s especially true when someone is baking an autumn dish like chicken pot pie. And since it’s cooler out, you burn more calories so you can eat more. At least that’s what I tell myself.
Approaching holidays. I don’t know why there are so many holidays clumped together at the end of the year, but I’m glad things worked out that way. From Halloween on, there’s something to look forward to and psychologists say simply having something on your calendar, even if it’s just watching “A Charlie Brown Christmas” for the millionth time, makes life more enjoyable. I agree.
I am glad sparkle time has arrived, in our family room and everywhere else as well. It doesn’t last forever, but while it’s here, life is a little bit sweeter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.