It was an iconic moment in wrestling history in 1998 when Chris McCormick was about 10 years old.
It was during the “Hell in the Cell” where The Undertaker and Mankind took the fight to the top of the cage.
“And eventually, Mankind got thrown through the cage, onto the mat and his tooth legitimately — this is real — broke out of his mouth and went through his nostril,” McCormick said.
Even as a kid he knew that moment during the fight, although the scene was mostly scripted, was incredibly real.
“It was that tension between what was real and what’s fake,” McCormick said. “That got me so excited because then, suddenly, everything could be real to you.”
At the height of wrestling culture, a pre-teen McCormick was a prime target of wrestling’s allure, though he knew the sport was a performed violence.
“And yet I bought into it and I wanted to suspend my disbelief because I cared about the characters,” he said. “That was obviously an early, I think, iteration of my of fiction.”
Using wrestling and Armenian genocide as a driving force in his debut novel, “The Gimmicks” — which, by the way, has been reviewed by the “New York Times” — McCormick was able to explore two seemingly different worlds.
He explains that in wrestling, it demonstrates a “hyper aggressive version of the American male.” But he noticed that there was another side to it.
“It was really the emotional side of it that surprised me. The performance of these men who are trying really hard to make you believe they’re hurting each other,” he said. “What’ they’re really doing in the ring is taking care of each other and protecting each other.”
That illusion, McCormick said, was eye opening for him when it came to the central theme of his book. Was there a way toward tenderness through what might seem like violence from the outside?
“I connected to the other side of the book which is about the vengeance angle about the Armenians, who are a real historical group, ASLA, the Armenian secret army for the liberation of Armenia, who in the 1970s assassinated Turkish ambassadors and bombed airports to try to bring awareness to the fact that Turkey was denying the genocide,” McCormick said. “That kind of performed vengeance and violence somehow found its way linked to this emotional aspect of this fake sport I cared about as a kid.”
McCormick’s mother emigrated to the United States in 1975 from the Soviet Union. He grew up in the Mojave Desert, California side, where his home life was completely different his school life.
“I have this Armenian life at home that is so different than my life at school,” McCormick said. “I grew up in a very Americana suburbia kind of thing, and mostly white. I looked like I belonged.”
But he felt like he belonged at home with his Armenian family filled with different food and music. And at the same time, he felt like he belonged at school with his white friends.
“I was always feeling displaced in my own life,” he said. “I think that kind of split identity, my job as a writer has been trying to reframe that as not as a witness, but as a kind of duality in spirit.”
That is what he did with “The Gimmicks.”
“I think about (the book) as an immigrant story and as an American Dream too,” he said. “It really is a kind of externalization of my own splitness or duality.”
McCormick wrote his novel from 2014 through 2018, during a time in America where it was “grappling with its identity.” The conversations during that time seeped into the novel.
“I think as you read the book, what I hope is that you can sense my own struggle to deal with my own willingness to suspend my disbelief in America,” he said.
“I want to suspend my disbelief from the American dream. It’s a gimmick, it’s fiction that only works if you really believe in it and in order to believe in it you have to work really hard to overlook or to fix certain features and flaws that keep the American Dream out of the reach of certain people.”
