Retreat to focus on healing
MANKATO — A Unitarian minister/spiritual coach and a Dakota woman who creates traditional medicines are the guest speakers for a spiritual retreat 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 in the School Sisters of Notre Dame's conference center, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
The Rev. Barbara Korte's presentation features a sound meditation session and a discussion about the energy of love.
Lakota Made owner Megan Schnitker, of Mankato, will discuss the benefits of herbs and medicinal plants.
The $35 registration fee includes the cost of a vegetarian lunch. Registrations are due by Feb. 6.
Soul Connections is the sponsor of the retreat.
For more information, write to: healthewaters@gmail.com or call 507-508-3771.
Prolife fundraiser features pancakes
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Knights of Columbus's annual Prolife Pancake Breakfast will be served 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 2 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 525 Grant Ave.
The fundraiser's menu features pancakes, sausage, eggs, fruit and beverages.
Suggested donations are $8 for adults and $6.
Pancake fundraiser planned
CLEVELAND — A pancake breakfast will be served 9:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 2 during a fundraiser at Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, 200 Main St., Cleveland.
The menu features pancakes, sausages, eggs and beverages.
Proceeds from the church's Confirmation Breakfast will be used for youth programs and charity projects.
Smorgasbord slated at Dell
FROST — A smorgasbord of Scandinavian foods will be served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at Dell Lutheran Church, 47500 97th St., rural Frost.
Menu items include lutefisk, Norwegian meatballs, lefse, fruit soup, homemade buns and rosettes.
Tickets are $18 for adult meals and $6 for childrens meals.
The 38th annual event is a church fundraiser for its mission projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.