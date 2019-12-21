Barn services feature nativity
GAYLORD — Four worship services are slated Tuesday at the David Kahle farm, 31074 431st Ave., in rural Sibley County.
“Christmas in the Barn: A Special Christmas Eve Service With God’s Creatures” features a telling of the Christmas story, hymn singing and a live Nativity featuring a local infant who will portray baby Jesus, barnyard animals and a baby camel from a nearby exotic animal farm.
Services begin 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday. The 2 p.m. service will be presented in Spanish and English.
There is no admission fee. Audience members should wear warm clothing. Trinity and St. Paul’s Lutheran churches are sponsoring the event.
