Church plans soup supper
LAKE CRYSTAL — Music and a silent auction are planned in conjunction with a soup supper 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone United Methodist Church, 980 S. Main St,, Lake Crystal.
Menu items include sandwiches, soup, a beverage and dessert.
Free-will donations will be accepted.
Worship service features polkas
LE CENTER — Chuck Thiel and the Jolly Ramblers will be providing inspirational polka music for worship services 9 a.m. Sunday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Le Center.
A brunch is planned after the service.
Day care benefit slated Oct. 19
GOOD THUNDER — A vendor fair and craft sale are planned 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. John Lutheran Church in Good Thunder.
The event is a fundraiser for the day care program.
Snacks and lunch will be served.
Free-will donations will be accepted.
Evangelism conference scheduled
MANKATO — An interdenominational conference will meet Sunday through Tuesday at Bethel Baptist Church, 1250 Monks Ave.
Harvest World Evangelism Conference is sponsored by Tom Shanklin Ministries, an evangelistic ministry based in Mankato.
The conference’s conclusion event 6:30 p.m. Tuesday will be a healing service.
Speakers include Stan and Sarah Strunc, missionaries to Europe living in England, Tom and Susan Shanklin of Mankato, Jerry David of Gentle Shepherd Ministries in Mankato, Pastor Bob Holmbeck of Gaylord Assembly of God, Kim Ellison of Bringing in the Harvest Ministries in Blaine, and Pastor Deva Dattam Dikku of Secunderabad, southern India.
There is no admission fee. A free-will offering will be received.
For more information, visit: www.shanklinministries.org or call 507-407-4357.
