MANKATO — A yoga seminar is slated Feb. 28-29 and March 1 at Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road.
Various types of yoga will be demonstrated during the seminar as well as a guided visualized meditation session.
Yogi Romapada Swami is the keynote speaker.
Vegetarian and vegan meals will be served.
There is no fee to attend the seminar, however, registrations are necessary. To register, go to: https://tinyurl.com/s2smwr3.
