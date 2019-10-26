Janesville church plans dinner
JANESVILLE — A roast beef dinner will be served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Janesville United Methodist Church, 401 N. West Street.
Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for ages 6-10. The meal is free for children age 5 and younger.
Arrangements for local delivery and carry-out service may be made by calling 234-5350.
Seminar offers yoga sessions
MANKATO — How to overcome negative emotions is the theme for a yoga-meditation seminar Nov. 1-3 at Hope Interfaith Center, 114 Pohl Road.
There is no admission fee to attend “Art of Meditation.” Sacred Sounds Meditation Club is the event’s host.
Guest speaker Romapada Swami will lead classes that focus on the importance of gratitude, love, self-acceptance and overcoming negative emotions. He is an ordained Vaishnava monk and an expert on eastern (Vedic) thought and philosophy.
The event features a variety of classes in yoga, mindful meditation and meditational music chanting. Musical performances are scheduled and a vegetarian meal will be served.
Reservations for the event may be made by calling 351-5155 or going to eventbrite.com/e/art-of-meditation-overcoming-negative-emotions-tickets-73916854301.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.