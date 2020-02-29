Talks to cover affordable housing
MANKATO — Discussions of affordable housing are slated at First Congregational UCC, 150 Stadium Court.
Jen Theneman, CEO of Partners for Affordable Housing, and Chad Adams, CEO of Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership, will discuss temporary and long-term housing needs 11 a.m. March 8.
Anne Krisnik, executive director of Joint Religious Legislative Coalition, will speak 11 a.m. March 15. Krisnik will describe her coalition and how to advocate for the homeless during an upcoming Day on the Hill in St. Paul.
Holistic-psychic fair slated
MANKATO — A variety of vendors will offer energy healers, crystals, gemstones, essential oils and other products during the Holistic Healing and Psychic Fair 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Feb. 29, and Sunday, March 1, at Country Inn & Suites Mankato.
A psychic medium and a paranormal investigator are among the speakers.
The admission fee is $5.
Fish Feeds schedule announced
MANKATO — Annual Lenten Fish Feeds will be served by Knights of Columbus members at Catholic parishes in Mankato.
Meals will be served 4:30-7 p.m. on the following dates: March 6 at St. John the Baptist, March 13 and 20 at SS. Peter and Paul, March 27 at Newman Center at Minnesota State University and April 3 at Holy Rosary.
Tickets cost $12.
Organist featured in concert
MANKATO — A guest organist will present a Lenten concert 7 p.m. Friday at Our Lady of Good Counsel Chapel, 170 Good Counsel Drive.
Jacob Benda’s performance will feature “The Seven Last Words and Triumph of Christ” by Pamela Decker and other compositions.
Free-will offerings will be accepted in lieu of an admission fee.
