First Lutheran gets
interim pastor
ST. PETER — Rev. William C. Nelsen is serving as interim pastor at First Lutheran Church, 1114 W. Traverse Road, St. Peter.
He will serve while First Lutheran's congregation goes through the monthslong process of calling a new long-term pastor.
Nelsen has served in a variety of positions in educational and religious institutions throughout his career. For 18 years he served as president of Scholarship America headquarters in St. Peter.
Foresters plan
drive-up dinner
JANESVILLE — A drive-up dinner will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday near St. Ann Parish's Adoration Chapel, 313 W. Second St., Janesville.
Sloppy Joes, chips, cookies and bottled water will be served at the Catholic Order of Foresters' fall event. Cost is $6.
The fundraiser's silent auction items will be displayed in the chapel's hallway.
Radio ministry
plans fundraiser
BLUE EARTH — Meals, music and interviews with guests and listeners are planned during KJLY Christian Radio's annual Share-a-thon Nov. 10-12.
Donations will be accepted during a soup-and-sweets lunch 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at New Creation World Outreach Church, 1124 N. River Drive, North Mankato; and during a barbecue supper 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 12 at the radio studio in Blue Earth.
KJLY is part of a nonprofit, listener-supported radio ministry.
