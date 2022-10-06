If you’re going to have a problem during the running of a fundraiser, “needing a larger venue to accommodate all of the interested guests” is a good one to have.
When faced with that problem after last year’s event, Feeding our Communities Partners found a bigger big top for its Cirque du Crave event. It will be at Minnesota State University’s Centennial Student Union; the circus-themed fundraiser is Oct. 27.
Ringmaster Rachel Carpenter said they loved having their event at the Capitol Room in St. Peter, but space was an issue.
One of the main attractions is the food courses prepared by local chefs that incorporate the same food provided to students through the BackPack Food Program and Power Pack Program. At the Capitol Room, there wasn’t sufficient space for interaction between guests and chefs.
“This will be nice for all of us to be in the same space,” Carpenter said of the ballroom’s additional space. “We can interact with the chefs and will be enjoying everything at the same time.” They also hope to be able to bring their guest count up to 300 people.
Area chefs represent Nolabelle, Pub 500, Number 4, Swiss & Madison, South Central College Culinary Department, S&B BBQ, Kyena’s Boozy Bakery and Two Pins Bakery.
Organizing a successful fundraiser is always a high-wire act of sorts. But when it has a circus theme and the venue accommodates it, you can even include an actual high-wire act. Carpenter was light on details for what exactly featured performer Laura Emiola would do, but she encourages folks to “come one, come all” to check it out.
“She’s going to have a special surprise during our social time. She’ll do something special during that time and then she’ll be doing two stage performances (throughout the night),” she said.
In addition to keeping their eyes to the skies and mingling with the creative chefs, people can enjoy such additional performers as a caricature artist, fortune teller, tarot card reader and a living Zoltar, a la the movie “Big.” Sadly, last year’s bearded lady is not available.
Cirque du Crave began in 2018. Because of COVID, last year’s event was adjusted to better accommodate people’s comfort level, she said. Because FOCP no longer receives United Way funding, which requires a money-raising blackout period for its recipients in the fall, the October day is viable.
The fundraiser comes at a perfect time of year because enrollment continues to fluctuate at the beginning of the school year, said FOCP Executive Director Sheri Sander-Silva. That means they may need a burst of additional funding to fill all needs.
“Many families already live on a tight budget with little or no cushion for life’s unforeseen events,” Sander-Silva said. “When challenges arise that further stretch a budget, adequate food can often be the first sacrifice made.”
While looking to put the “fun” in “fundraiser,” Carpenter and her committee are also looking to raise awareness and financial support for the food programs that provide more than 1,000 area K-12 students with packs of child-friendly and nutritious food to be consumed over weekends and school breaks.
Among the ingredients chefs must use are Easy Mac, Cheez-Itz, Goldfish crackers, brown rice cups, juice boxes and hot cocoa.
“Once a chef selects that ingredient, then that ingredient is taken off the list” for others, Carpenter said. That way, eight people aren’t using the same ingredient.
“I’m astonished by the creativity and commitment of the chef competitors. The way in which they can take a simple single ingredient and create something exquisite is quite spectacular,” Sander-Silva said.
Thanks to the generosity of donors, guests may also try their hand at Pop-A-Prize. Based on the amount of the donation made, they can select and pop a balloon for a prize with a commensurate dollar value.
The evening is designed to be a variation on the classic fundraiser and is changed up a bit each year, Carpenter said. The goal is to make it one “where the husbands are actually excited to go.”
Guests are even invited to dress for the occasion, though it is not required. This year’s suggested attire: “Dark and starry cocktail attire.”
