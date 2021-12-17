MANKATO — Ron Arsenault is no stranger to music with others.
As a member of the legendary Mankato band City Mouse since 1986, Arsenault has played hundreds of shows with some of the city's best musicians.
He is, however, a stranger to making music on his own. And Saturday at the Blue Boat in Mankato, Arsenault will preside over a sold out CD release party to trumpet the work of his first solo recording.
"I've never done a solo album before," he said. "I've always played solo things. It's so rewarding to have an outlet like that to be able to write a song and you know, 'That's what I do when I'm just playing by myself.'"
Arsenault said he'd planned to do a solo recording just prior to the pandemic. He'd reached out to local recording artist Erik Koskinen and asked if he could record some tracks in Koskinen's downtown Cleveland recording studio. Koskinen not only said 'yes,' he also agreed to perform on a few tracks.
"I've known Erik pretty well for quite a while now, and I just think he's a brilliant songwriter and recording engineer," Arsenault said. "It's taken almost two years now; the pandemic threw everything off my plans."
Recording wasn't easy. Arsenault says they worked in shifts to remain socially distanced and safe — a brand of recording he says he wasn't used to or fond of. He also made liberal use of the some conveniently available musicians.
"I got my solo stuff recorded first and then we brought Dave Pengra and Billy Steiner (both of City Mouse) in for small sessions for short times," he said. He used a City Mouse alum, Tom Husting, to record steel guitar parts in his Wisconsin home and email them to Koskinen. "That was interesting. I've never done that before."
But, now that it's done, Arsenault, who had been a teacher for several decades in Walker and mostly Mankato, says it's been worth the wait.
So far it's gotten great reception. Copies are selling quick, and the album appears to be picking up some momentum. It's getting airplay on KMSU as well as Minnesota Public Radio's The Current.
Even Cathy Wurzer, host of "Morning Edition" on MPR, chose one of the songs off Arsenault's album as her song of the day.
The process has been fun, he said, even if he's had to a lot more work than he expected.
"When you produce your own album you have to do everything," he said, referring to album cover art, marketing and sales. "I'm used to going in the studio where you record then you go home, you're done."
