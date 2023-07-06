One artist decided to think inside the cardboard box as she tackled a project for VINE’s new exhibit.
The “Anything But Trashy” show features the work of 15 artists who responded to a class challenge to incorporate recyclable materials into their works.
“We asked them to create art from things that ordinarily would be your everyday trash,” said Lynn Callahan, exhibit co-coordinator. “One artist used boxes to ‘think outside of the box’ and discovered the beauty behind corrugated cardboard.”
Some participants used pool noodles or small glass jars. Others took a different creative path and used items they’d found while beachcombing or hiking.
Participants in the Art Quest Studio activities represent several levels of creative skills.
Marti White is an established mixed media/watercolor artist who recently moved to Mankato from Tucson. She has a home studio and goes to the art space at VINE for camaraderie with other creatives.
“I contributed two of my assemblages to the show,” White said.
One of her pieces, “Nurtured,” includes a variety of natural materials she picked up during family visits to Lake Superior.
“Our family goes to The North Shore for get-togethers ... That’s where I picked up the birch bark and driftwood,” White said.
Beginner-level creatives also have works in “Anything But Trashy.” They also can be found taking part in Art Quest classes “Come Paint With Me” Wednesdays and “Fool Around” Thursday.
Callahan said it’s not uncommon for a new student to say they don’t see themselves as an artsy person. “We work with them in a non-threatening environment to build their self-confidence.”
Not only is it fun to be creative, she said, working on an art project is good for a person’s motor skills. Art materials are provided for the classes.
Retired people who make art at VINE also use the time to socialize. Birthday cake was served during last week’s Thursday session.
Barb Payne was in Art Quest studio/classroom to learn how to “stamp” greeting cards from session leaders Janell Spelbrink and Wanda Rentz.
Payne said she began taking arts-and-craft classes at VINE in May.
“This is my ‘me’ time,” she said.
“Anything But Trashy” will be displayed through Aug. 9. Some of the pieces in the show are available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting VINE’s art programming.
If You Go What: “Anything But Trashy” exhibit Where: VINE’s Fifth Floor Gallery, 421 E. Hickory St. When: Exhibit may be viewed during center hours 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday through Aug. 9. Cost: Free More information: 387-1666 or vinevolunteers.org
