Q. During the winter months, it is difficult to find fruits that taste good. What is in season?
A. People often associate citrus fruits with the tropics and summertime, but citrus fruits are actually in season during the winter, too.
Clementines and kiwi fruit are great wintertime citrus options because both can be used in a variety of recipes — vinaigrettes, salads and desserts, just to name a few. On top of being versatile, both clementines and kiwi are packed full of healthy nutrients! Here are a few reasons you might want to consider incorporating them into your next meal or snack:
Both are snack-sized and portable.
These small treats are perfect for lunchboxes, purses or backpacks. To eat a kiwi, simply cut the kiwi in half, scoop out the inside with a spoon, and enjoy! Or, be brave and eat the kiwi, peel and all!
Both are excellent sources of vitamin C.
Two clementines contain 290% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C and are only 80 calories total. Two kiwis contain 230% of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin C and contain only 90 calories total. Vitamin C helps protect our immune system and fight off the flu.
Clementines are a good source of potassium and fiber.
Potassium helps maintain healthy fluid balance and releases energy during exercise. Fiber helps with digestion and helps keep our heart healthy, too.
Kiwis offer vitamins E and K (even more than avocados!).
Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps protect our bodies from cancer-causing damage, while vitamin K plays an integral role in blood coagulation.
For a fun and interesting twist to kiwis and mangoes, enjoy them as a salsa. Serve with chips, or over fish or chicken for a fresh and tropical recipe. Combine diced kiwis, mango, clementines, red bell pepper, and onion. Add in lemon juice and a drizzle of honey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.