Somehow or other I have found myself in a job where one of my primary duties is being in charge of a bunch of audio-visual equipment for a real honest-to-God library.
Well, not exactly in charge. No one would be foolish enough to hire someone like me for a job like that, but I am responsible for knowing what A-V equipment is on the shelf and what isn’t.
Might I add right now as a person who displays animal-like terror at the sight of any user manual this isn’t the job of my dreams?
Of course, the job of my dreams involves being a Jane Jetson kind of housewife with Rosie the Robot on hand to do all the hard chores, leaving me plenty of time to go out to lunch with friends on another planet.
But back to this planet and my current job. One would be hard pressed to find anyone less qualified for a position involving even the most rudimentary forms of technology, but you never know what life is going to throw at you in terms of how you make your bread and butter, so here I am.
I am not lying when I say that, for the first month or so, I kept a student worker glued to my side to help me answer the more challenging questions such as “What is an HDMI cord?” But as time has passed, I’ve become slightly more acquainted with all the newfangled technology out there and slightly less likely to burst into tears upon hearing the word “inventory.”
Last week, however, I was thrown a curveball. Someone called looking for a slide projector. You know, those things made by Kodak with a circular tray that held about a million slides of other people’s vacations. Everyone had one back in the 1960s and 1970s. Now they’re about as rare as hen’s teeth.
As luck would have it, the person who used to have my job strolled past the office and I quickly collared him. He unearthed the library’s somewhat dusty slide projector, made sure all the parts were there and, best of all, showed me how the darn thing worked. It seems I’m technologically challenged even when it comes to technology from yesteryear.
The very next day I got a phone call from the person who checked out the slide projector. She wanted to thank the library for finding the projector for her and said she was using it to view slides from a trip to Africa 52 years ago. “The good old days,” she said. I didn’t disagree.
Today’s version of a slide projector is a smartphone with so many pictures on it that people swipe through them at the speed of light, never really pausing long enough for the viewer to get more than a fleeting glimpse of their baby, dog, new car, trip to the Upper Peninsula, whatever.
That wasn’t the case with slide projectors. Watching a slide presentation was always an event requiring a darkened room, a captive audience and maybe a Royal Crown Cola along with some Bugles. The host or hostess was the narrator and for an hour or so held court as we all listened to the clacking sound of one slide after another dropping into the viewing slot.
“Here we are in Honolulu. There’s Betty taking a hula lesson.”
Click.
“There’s Jack taking his hula lesson.”
Click.
“And there’s Jack after the gal giving him his hula lesson slapped him.”
And so on. Maybe it wasn’t as good as getting your own hula lesson, but it was entertaining.
Remembering the simple pleasure of slide projectors makes me think the tsunami of technology we are drowning in isn’t necessarily a good thing. Yes, we have much more technology available to us literally at our fingertips. But do we appreciate it?
Let me ask you this: When was the last time you sat with a group of friends and/or relatives in a darkened room drinking a Royal Crown Cola and eating Bugles while everyone looked at the pictures on your cellphone?
See what I mean? The magic just isn’t there anymore.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
