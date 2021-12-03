Even for a major recording artist like Clint Black, coming back from the pandemic and seeing the faces of fans in the crowd — after more than a year of not performing live — gave him a warm fuzzy.
“When we first started playing, it was really, really noticeable, and just one mention of being back together and the place would roar,” Black said over the phone this week.
“There have been some recent shows where we were the first to play there since the reopening. And the people were great. You never know if they’re more enthusiastic because you know what we just went through or they’re just glad to see us anyway.
“With (wife) Lisa and our daughter Lily out on the tour now, they make it a much better attraction,” he added. “So the response has been great and we’re loving it. But going a year without playing was tough.”
The Black family will perform Thursday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Grand Hall. (Tickets are still available at the venue’s box office or at Ticketmaster.com.)
For this tour, dubbed “Mostly Hits and the Mrs.,” Black is joined by wife Lisa Hartman Black and the couple’s 20-year-old daughter, Lily, who is embarking on her own career as a recording artist.
Black said the time off made him think hard about how lucky he is to be able to make music for a living.
“It’s magical. After doing this for 30 years, you take so much for granted, even though we try not to. And for the most part, we don’t. Tomorrow’s promised to no one.”
He spent 30 years doing 70 to 90 shows a year. It was, in every sense, a way of life. And when you’re in the top echelon of performers, it takes a health crisis, natural disaster or calamity — such as a pandemic — to turn a way of life into a shelter-in-place, work-from-home bummer for someone who thrives on performing live.
“When that’s taken from you, when you finally are able to get back out and do it again,” he said, “there is almost a sense of, like, going back to the beginning when you just broke out, and it’s all new again.”
Getting that feeling back has been extra special on this tour because it’s a family affair. Black has toured with his wife before, but this is the first time Lily has made the trip.
Lily has been pursuing a singing career for several years, and Black hasn’t dissuaded her.
With two parents having decades of experience in the business, Black said he and Lisa are in a perfect position to guide Lily through what can be a brutal, rejection-filled pursuit.
“From an entertainment standpoint, she brings the goods,” Black said. “She has real talent in her vocal abilities. She sings a Carrie Underwood song — and Carrie Underwood songs are not easy — in the show, and I’m just the side man watching. And she’s nailing it.”
Having Lily on stage takes him, for a moment, to a different place mentally. He’s still a performer, of course. But he’s also a proud father.
“I’m trying my best to just take it easy up there. But it’s like when you’re watching your kids take their first steps. We are adoring parents and she is a sweet, kind, sensitive person, which makes her more adorable to us.
“But she has the talent, and to watch her get up there and get past her fears and deliver ... It’s a thrill. And I think I’m getting better at just being up there without exuding all of that too openly. Just being a guy in the band is what I’m trying to be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.