Studio Season shows at MSU are typically put on by MFA directing candidates.
Many, including the director of “Cloud 9,” Seth Honerman, use these plays to complete their thesis (the culminating project for MFA students) and other big projects.
Despite the importance of this play and project to Honerman’s academic success, he has chosen to tackle a tough and complex production.
“I did ‘Cloud 9’ because, quite honestly, it terrifies me,” he said. “It’s a different play to put on. That challenge was something I thought I should take.”
“Cloud 9,” follows the story of a British family over two periods of time. The audience watches them grow as who they are while they explore the confinement of societal views.
“It’s kind of complicated. The first act takes place in British-colonized Africa in the 1880’s, while the second act takes place in London in the 1980’s, yet the characters have only aged 25 years,” said Trevor Belt, one of the actors.
This time warp helps the audience laugh at the absurdities of the first act while applying what they’ve learned — and laughed at — to what occurs in the second. They can look for parallels while they compare and contrast the two parts.
One thing that has made this play more difficult is its underlying themes and important messages regarding gender, sexuality and race.
“I was drawn in by the gender and sexuality themes which are still at play today,” Honerman said. “The gender and sexuality kind of goes hand in hand. By Victorian standards, it wasn’t really important to talk about sex and the exploration of the body, so to play to that (the writer, Caryl Churchill) poked at gender roles.”
The play does just that. A male plays the part of the main character’s wife and a female plays the part of a young boy. They explore gender roles through the white male’s gaze in order to push the envelope and prove the absurdity of modern gender roles.
“Caryl Churchill wanted my wife to be played by a man so she can have her display what a male thinks a woman should be. It’s kind of like these characters are seeing themselves through this gaze,” Belt said.
Along with the gender-bent roles, the play also brings up strong racial themes. In the first act, a young black character is played by a white male.
“It is, 1) supposed to make people uncomfortable, and 2) show what people had to do to live and survive in that time period,” actor Lydia Prior said. “He had to leave his traditions and culture behind to adapt to a white man’s world.”
This play has proven to be difficult for more than just the director.
“The challenge wasn’t just for me, it was also for the cast. It’s a cast of seven playing 16 roles,” Honerman said.
Every actor in this show has at least two parts, but for some the challenge is a bit bigger.
“Lydia has been great fun, and she has the extremely difficult task of playing not two, but three characters,” Honerman said. “Lydia’s a naturally inquisitive actor so she’s constantly asking me questions. In Act II she’s playing an out lesbian in a time where it was relatively scary to be out.”
Although this has been a big challenge to face, Prior seems unphased.
“It’s actually been really fun. With a show like this, with everyone playing at least two characters, it’s been challenging,” Prior said.
Audiences are encouraged to come see this rigorous show before it is too late.
“You will rarely get a chance to see this play done. It’s not done as much anymore because of the cross-gender and cross-color acting,” Belt said.
Despite the heavy themes shown throughout his play, it is a comedy and is expected to make audiences laugh.
“I’m excited to show some comedic work, but also some comedic work that is relevant today. It’s not always you can laugh and make a great point all at the same time,” Belt said.
One thing is for sure, this play does not come around often, and it will leave a lasting impression.
“It will be a night you won’t forget,” Belt said.
