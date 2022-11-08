Q. Can you tell me about collard greens? I’ve heard of them, but I’m not sure what they even look like or how to prepare them.
A. A close relative of cabbage and kale, earthy collard greens are packed with nutrients and can be enjoyed cooked or raw. Collard greens have dark green, fan-like leaves that can be tough and slightly bitter, with a hint of earthiness. To enjoy raw, gently massage the leaves to soften plant fibers and give greens a milder flavor. Or cook the greens to achieve the same effect.
Collard greens contain nutrients such as dietary fiber, which aids digestive health, and vitamin K, which assists in blood clotting and building strong bones. Collard greens are chock-full of nutrients that are good for your whole body, including your eyes. These green leafy vegetables are not only rich in vitamin A, which has been shown to play a crucial role in vision, but also antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin.
Lutein and zeaxanthin are both a part of the colorful carotenoid family and can be found in the macula and retina of your eyes. Studies have shown that these antioxidants may help prevent eye conditions like age-related macular degeneration, cataracts and diabetic retinopathy
Cruciferous vegetables, including collard greens, may also have anticancer effects. In fact, both older and newer research shows that people with a high intake of cruciferous vegetables have a reduced risk of developing certain types of cancers, including prostate, breast, ovarian, lung, bladder, and colon cancer.
Knowing collard greens are good for you is one thing, but knowing how to buy, store and prepare them is even more important to good health.
BUY: Fresh collars greens have sturdy green leaves with firm stalks. Smaller leaves may be less bitter and more tender. Avoid greens that appear wilted or yellowed.
STORE: Unwashed collard greens can be kept in a plastic bag in the fridge for up to five days to help maintain crispiness. Avoid washing until you are ready to use. To freeze, blanch first.
PREP: Carefully rinse collard greens with cool running water, or soak in a bowl of water for a few minutes to remove debris. Dry with a paper towel, and use a knife to cut away stems.
Ways to enjoy collard greens:
Raw: To serve fresh, chop collard greens and add to a salad, use a wide leaf for a wrap or add to a green smoothie.
Braised: Classic collard greens are often simmered in a skillet with beans, meat and water or stock until greens are tender.
Pureed: Quickly blanch greens in boiling water, then blend with olive oil, nuts and cheese to make pesto sauce.
