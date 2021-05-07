Natasha Pearl Hansen’s 2019 summer wedding was postponed — again.
The L.A.-based comedian and her ex-fiancé had their wedding set in June with a venue already booked at the Brink Lounge in Wisconsin, Hansen’s home state. She’d just returned from her European tour at the beginning of May and nothing had been planned for the wedding.
“I was like, ‘Dude, I gotta figure something out,’” Hansen said.
They’d been in a contract and the venue had already moved the date once. They couldn’t move it again and her family was on the hook for the contract. But Hansen’s a problem solver. Instead of getting married at the Brink on June 15, Hansen recorded her first comedy special, “I Was Supposed to Get Married Today.”
Hansen began to hustle — quickly — to get the special set up. She sent out save-the-dates for her comedy special and sold out. The venue filled up with a just over 100 people — old teachers, high school acquaintances, her family and friends.
“I used the ticket sales to pay for a good chunk of the filming and it was just a whirlwind, but I pulled it together.”
Her special dropped April 20 this year and she’s now set to tour her special, making a stop Saturday at the Oleander Saloon in Old Town Mankato.
Hansen grew up in Wisconsin and, during the pandemic, spent half her time at home and half in Los Angeles — she moved there a decade ago. Hansen got her start in comedy in 2010 in Chicago and moved there in 2006 to do improv at Second City. At the time of doing improv, Hansen had no intention of doing stand-up.
“I thought improv was so freeing because I didn’t have to prepare,” she said. But one night, as she was bartending across the street from Second City, she met Brian Swinehart, an actor and stand-up comedian.
“I hadn’t heard of him or anything but he was in town from L.A.,” Hansen said. The two talked for a while and he asked Hansen if she ever wanted to do stand-up. “He was giving me the one-to-one, how to write, kind of flirting with me, and then he left his number.”
Swinehart went outside to have a cigarette and never came back. Hours went by and she noticed he bailed on his tab.
“I called him and I was like, yo, what kind of dumdum are you? You left me your number,” Hansen laughed. The comedian apologized, came back to the bar and paid his tab. And he also suggested that if Hansen ever wanted to come out to L.A. to do stand-up, she’d have a couch to stay on. She called him a week later and headed off to L.A.
“I did my first set ever at the Jon Lovitz club and Universal CityWalk,” Hansen said. “I did a 10-minute set — my very first set which is insane — and got hooked.”
Aside from comedy, Hansen’s also an entrepreneur. She has a podcast titled “Future Role Models” — a “barstool of podcasting.”
“What I used to do is collect stories — little teeny ones — when I was younger. And I didn’t know I was going to be a stand-up comic, but that became something that I always was passionate about, not just my own life stories but other people’s.”
Hansen also dropped a new project — My Breakup Registry — the same day her special came out. It’s exactly what it sounds like — a registry for those going through a breakup.
“I like to turn traumas into really cool (things),” Hansen said.
When her wedding was canceled, Hansen and her ex-fiancé were still engaged.
“We were still trying — I say trying loosely — but we were still trying to work through it. We didn’t try hard. We didn’t try hard at all.”
By January 10, 2020, they broke up. It was 3 a.m., she was sobbing and Googling anything and everything — something that most people going through a breakup or divorce have gone through, Hansen said.
“I was just sad. I was in disbelief. Even though we were on the same page as far as the breakup, we had tried to not go there for the last two years that it was going downhill, and it was like — shock.”
And while she was up in the middle of the night, she saw an email in her inbox from Honey Fund — a honeymoon and wedding registry. She had signed up for it when she’d first gotten engaged.
“I went on the site and jokingly changed the registry from ‘Natasha and Justin’ to ‘Natasha and Natasha.’” She sent out the registry.
“Because I’m breaking up, I’m going to lose everything. I’m going to leave, so I’m losing my house, my car, all of my possessions except my clothes,” she said. “I’m starting over at 35 — it was scary.”
Throughout her time Googling, Hansen didn’t find a registry for breakups, so she decided to make one herself.
“I’m trying to create a breakup industry — just like the wedding industry had its boom — the breakup industry is what I’m trying to create,” she said. “I’m kind of normalizing how people feel about talking about this stuff, I want people to feel better about their stuff not going the way they thought — it’s OK.”
And that’s exactly her message in her comedy.
“Take that pressure off of yourself because a lot of people make really, really ravenous mistakes because they feel like they’re supposed to do something,” Hansen said. “That’s why I like using the word ‘supposed’ in the title — you’re supposed to do this thing, so you’re going to do it but it’s not the right thing to do, so how about you don’t do the thing? … We put a lot of societal pressures on ourselves to do XYZ by a certain time.”
Even now, the 36-year-old still faces societal pressure, such as having kids, something she touches on in her special. Things like that get in your head, but “Who cares?” Hansen said. “Let love be love on its own time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.