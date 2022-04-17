What did he say his name was? Dan Baclune? Dan Bacula?
Wait … Isn’t his name Dan Vierck?
“I was doing comedy at a club in Madison, Wisconsin, and the MC couldn’t remember my name,” says Vierck, “so he introduced me as Dan Bacula. I liked it, so I stuck with it.”
Vierck is the mastermind behind the relatively new comedy night that takes place at the Circle Inn in lower North Mankato. He used his stage name at first. Until he needed to get paid.
“The laugh was on him because, when he went to the bank to cash the check, they wouldn’t take it,” says Circle Inn owner Jeni Bobholz. “He soon went with his real name.”
Vierck met Bobholz in 2021 when he moved to North Mankato with his wife, Wendy Tougas.
Bobholz tells a story of laughter helping her survive during the pandemic.
“I hired Dan as a bartender, but it wasn’t long before the idea of a comedy night came up. I pushed him off into open water and he made it work.”
Vierck set off to create a comedy club in the Circle Inn’s back room.
“It’s Dan’s thing,” Bobholz says. “He figured out the logistics of putting the stage in the back room, brought some curtains from home to separate the room from the bar and is taking a modest approach to bringing comedy to our area.”
Adds Vierck, “I knew the room had to be separate from the bar so I hung the curtains up. Bar bingo and meat raffles have a way of distracting comedy patrons.’’
Joe Tougas, Dan’s father-in-law, says, “Dan is a comedy nerd,” due to his deep and serious study of the art form.
“Maybe a better word would be ‘obsessive,’” Vierck says.
And that he is.
“It really started when Ann Rosenquist Fee and Michelle Roche and I got together just to talk about comedy,” Vierck says. “That led to the open mic from 7-9 p.m. every Sunday. … We have a wide range of comedy from folks with one-liners, storytellers and people who have straightforward jokes with punchlines.”
Vierck says his experience has taught him that five minutes is the perfect length for each comic. “If a routine goes longer, it can be tough on the performer and especially the audience. These aren’t comedy acts; it’s an open-mic format.”
Wendy Tougas says she can’t watch her husband perform.
“It’s nerve-wracking,” she says. “So I’m usually at home with the boys. I get really upset when the audience doesn’t laugh at his jokes. Dan doesn’t care — he’s a professional — but I do. I think he’s funny and I think his jokes are funny.”
This isn’t Vierck’s first foray into comedy in these parts. He also played an important role in the musical “Hank and Rita,” which toured the region a few years ago. The musical, written and performed by Joe Tougas and Ann Rosenquist Fee, also included Vierck playing a comic that opens for two washed-up country stars. Vierck’s part offered exposition for the show and brought reality to the scene.
Wendy, meanwhile, helped with staging and is an actress herself; she just finished playing Tina in a recent production of “Tony and Tina’s Wedding.”
Shakespeare has several comic characters. Vierck is most like the character of “the fool” in the play “King Lear.” The fool is close to Lear and tries to guide him in his decisions. He is the wise thinker and sheds light on Lear’s not-so-wise decisions. More akin to our modern-day comics such as George Carlin or Jerry Seinfeld. In due time he may have his own series.
One thing is certain: Comedy night is working.
“We started out with a few comics and now the room is packed,” he says. “We may have to expand.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.