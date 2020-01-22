The weekends are always full of events in downtown Mankato; music, booze, hockey. But what about midweek?
LocAle Brewery welcomes The Brewery Comedy Tour for the third time 7 p.m. Wednesday. Jim Parejko, owner and brewer of LocAle, said they have been wanting to experiment with entertainment options in downtown Mankato.
“We saw that there weren’t too many other comedy shows in town and wanted to branch out a little bit of music,” Parejko said. “It gives people something to do midweek."
The tour has been to 1,500 breweries across the country featuring local names. Parejko said that the comedy shows have given people an opportunity and reason to visit the taproom, grab a beer (he suggests Helles) and get a good laugh.
The lineup also includes national names some from New York and L.A. Part of the proceeds from the show also go to help veterans suffering from PTSD.
Tickets are $14 in advance or $20 at the door.
Check out some other comedy events in the area:
■ Common Man and Meatsauce, 7 p.m. Friday, Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St., $20 general admission, $35 VIP. katoballroom.com.
■ Dean Johnson and Del Pointe, 6 p.m. Saturday, Point Pleasant Event Center, 400 Sheppard Circle, Madison Lake, $15 general admission, 507-243-9898.
■ Comedy Night featuring Ryan Kahl, 6 p.m., Feb. 1, Terrace View Golf Course, $30, 19304 State Hwy. 22., Mankato.
■ The Winery Comedy Tour, 8 p.m. Feb. 7, Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery, $20, chankaskawines.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.