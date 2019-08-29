DNR hosting weekend activities
A full slate of Department of Natural Resources programs is set for this holiday weekend at area parks.
- What lives in the river: Fish, 5-6 p.m. Friday — This program examines fish-life diversity in the Minnesota River as well as water quality issues. Meet at the upper picnic area of Fort Ridgely State Park.
- Monarch butterfly tagging, 7-8 p.m. Friday — Meet at the upper picnic area of Fort Ridgely State Park.
- Archery, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday — Meet in the staff housing area just before the contact station when you enter Flandrau State Park.
- Digital photography, 4-5 p.m. Saturday — Cameras will be provided. Meet at the day-use area near the beach house at Flandreau State Park.
- Wild edibles, 7-8 p.m. Saturday — This program will help participants identify edible plants in the wild. Meet at the day-use area near the beach house at Flandreau State Park.
- Swan Lake paddle, 9-11 a.m. Sunday (equipment provided) — Contact Scott Kudelka at scott.kudelka@state.mn.us to register or for more information.
- Nature hike, 1-2 p.m. Sunday — This program includes a two-mile hike along the Ridgeline Trail. Meet at the Group Campground on the campground side of Minneopa State Park.
Paint your own bookend at library
NORTH MANKATO — The North Mankato Taylor Library invites anyone ages 11-18 to create bookends at the library today.
Bookend creation will be ongoing from 2-4 p.m. No registration required.
Vagabond Village hosts Porch Day
MANKATO — Vagabond Village, the seller of vintage clothing and curiosities in Mankato’s Old Town, is hosting an event called Porch Day from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the store.
Free food will be available at the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring musical instruments and join in a “Village jam session.”
This event is loosely part of a national movement called Play Music on the Porch Day, where people are encouraged to put down their devices, move away from their screens and engage with each other through music.
Music Hall of Fame chooses inductees
NEW ULM — The Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in New Ulm has announced its inductees for 2019. They will be formally installed as members at its annual event on Nov. 1.
- The Peterson Family (Linda, Billy, Patty, Ricky, and Paul), Minneapolis — Referred to as “Minnesota’s First Family of Music.”
- Ernie Coopman, Mankato — Known for polka music throughout the Midwest, especially in Minnesota.
- The O’Neill Brothers (Tim and Ryan), New Prague — Released more than 40 CDs of piano music.
- John and Sara McKay, St. Peter — Sara McKay, a native of Nova Scotia, studied with Dutch baritone Bernard Diamant and received degrees in vocal performance from McGill University and Ecole Vincent d’Indy. John McKay, a native of Montreal, earned his bachelor’s degree in music from McGill University. John retired from Gustavus Adolphus College in 2004 after teaching piano and music history for 28 years.
- Soul Asylum, American rock band from Minneapolis — Best known for the Grammy winning 1993 hit “Runaway Train,” the band played at the first inauguration of President Bill Clinton.
- John Holmquist, classical guitarist — A musicians’ musician, his recitals and recordings have received high critical and popular acclaim.
The induction will be at Turner Hall Nov. 1. Tickets are $50 for non-members and $45 for members. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Tickets for this event must be purchased in advance between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in New Ulm. Tickets can also be purchased via phone at 507-354-7305.
MAYSO holding auditions for season
MANKATO — The Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra is now holding auditions for its 36th season. The orchestra has openings for wind, string, and percussion players in grades 3-12.
Email info@mayso.net or call (507)399-1489 for information and to schedule an audition time.
The Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra has been presenting concerts in our communities for more than 35 years. MAYSO helps prepare young musicians for participation in the world of symphonic music, from professional musician to patron of the arts.
North Mankato history on display
NORTH MANKATO — The history of North Mankato is on display at the Nicollet County Historical Society through Dec. 14 in honor of the city’s 120th anniversary.
In addition to the display, the city has put together a self-guided, 2.3-mile walking tour of historic sites in North Mankato, including the Old Municipal Building, Marigold Dairy and the A.L. Wheeler House.
The walking tour takes about 35 minutes. Brochures are available at city hall or Taylor Library.
Deadline coming for PLRAC grants
Sept. 15 is the deadline to apply for a $3,000 Professional Mid-Career Artist grant from Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council.
This artist grant can support a broad range of activities, including exploration of new directions, continuation of work already in progress or accomplishment of work not financially feasible otherwise. An artist may choose to take time to create new work, attend workshops, engage in collaborative or community projects, or pursue activities that contribute to their career as an artist.
Funds are provided by the McKnight Foundation. Check out the artist guidelines at plrac.org/Grants2020/Artist/2020_Artist_Grant_Guidelines.pdf.
BEC offering shredding service
MANKATO — Blue Earth County will begin offering free drop-off shredding services at the Ponderosa Landfill beginning Tuesday.
Services will be available to all county residents and users can bring up to two bankers boxes per day. Users will need to check in at the landfill office upon arrival and will then deposit materials into a locked box.
Materials accepted for shredding include paper, envelopes, file folders, small booklets and duplicate paper. Staples and paper clips may be left in these materials. Shredded materials will be baled and recycled. Materials not accepted include cardboard, plastics (credit cards, CDs, pull tabs) and metal (binder clips, three-ring binders). Materials not accepted should be removed prior to shredding.
This program has not been certified for document destruction, and Blue Earth County cannot guarantee the destruction of all information. Users with a need for a high level of security or requiring a certificate of information destruction are encouraged to contact a National Association for Information Destruction certified document destruction service. Contact your bank to see if this service is provided.
The Ponderosa Landfill is at 20028 Gooseberry Lane in Mankato. For more information call the Blue Earth County Waste and Recycling Division at (507) 304-4381.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.