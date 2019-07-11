Season wraps up with ‘Sister Act’
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Highland Summer Theatre wraps up its season with “Sister Act” at 7:30 p.m. today through Sunday in the Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.
This feel-good musical comedy is based on the hit 1992 film and features music by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken.
Tickets are $22 or $19 for seniors ages 65 and older or children under 16.
The box office is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Performing Arts Center.
For more information call 507-389-6661.
Parade marchers collect donations
MADELIA — Help stock the Madelia Food Shelf by bringing non-perishable food items to the Madelia Park Days parade 7 p.m. Friday.
Volunteers will be pushing Sunshine Foods shopping carts after the Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic float. All you need to do is hand your donations to one of these volunteers.
They are looking for canned meats and vegetables, tomato sauce, soups, hot and cold cereal, spices, cooking oil, condiments, cleaning supplies, rice and pasta. Cash donations can also be made.
Hot Jazz series features songwriter
ST. PETER — Hot Jazz for Decent People will continue with Minneapolis-based singer/songwriter Nikki Roux at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Roux and a rotating cast of musicians are renowned for “intertwining guitars, bottleneck slide and beautiful vocals.”
Doors open at 7 p.m. for cash refreshments by Patrick’s on Third and Morgan Creek Vineyards.
Admission is $10 at the door. For more information call 507-931-3630.
Ellingsen quilts
at Giant Days
BLUE EARTH — Rural Renaissance Project will host an exhibition of quilts by Mike Ellingsen during the annual Giants Days celebration Friday and Saturday.
Ellingsen, a retired music director from Blue Earth, is a well-known quilter, designer and teacher.
For more information visit ruralren.org.
Pile It On to
collect donations
NORTH MANKATO — The organizers of Pile It On will collect donations for the Echo Food Shelf during the Fun Days parade Saturday.
Volunteers will push Target shopping carts, boxes and buckets to collect donations of non-perishable items.
Mankato woman raising money
MANKATO — Mankato native Kelsey Bigbee is launching a campaign to raise money for farmers in Nepal from 4-6 p.m. Sunday at the Hub Food park, 512 N. Riverfront Drive.
Bigbee will be raising money through a series of positive, community-building experiences over shared meals. The first event features authentic Nepali fare served buffet-style in a relaxing outdoor venue.
Admission is free, though goodwill donations are appreciated. For more details on the imitative and this event, visit www.goruhk.com
Local celebrities play in LEEP game
MANKATO — Leisure Education for Exceptional People, Inc. will hold its fifth annual LEEP Legends softball fundraiser 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Franklin Rogers Park.
The celebrity softball games feature 30 well-known community members from the Greater Mankato Area. The team roster can be found on LEEP’s Facebook page at facebook.com/LEEPmankato/.
Tickets are $25 or $15 for kids ages 4-14 and free for kids 3 and under. Tickets are available at the LEEP office, 929 North Fourth St., or at the gate on game day.
For more information, call 507-387-5122.
