Human Foosball Tourney Saturday
MANKATO — The Greater Mankato Area United Way will hold its annual human foosball tournament Saturday.
Team check-in begins at 11 a.m. and the games begin at noon on the 500 block of South Front Street, which will be closed for the event.
Each team is guaranteed three games in pool play, with the winner of each four-team pool advancing to the single elimination knock-out phase.
Mending Spirits hosting bake sale
MANKATO — Mending Spirits Animal Rescue is holding a bake sale fundraiser at Pet Expo in Mankato Saturday and Sunday.
Homemade baked goods will be available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. both days. On Sunday, rescue animals available for adoption will be on site.
Mending Spirits is also looking for volunteers to help with tasks including transporting animals to vet appointments, public relations and marketing, foster families, grant writing, fundraising and other tasks.
Anyone interested in volunteering can visit mendingspirits.org and fill out a volunteer application.
Singing Hills Chorus fall session
MANKATO — Singing Hills Chorus, a choir for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and their care partners, kicks off its fall season today.
The group meets for rehearsal 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays in preparation for its Dec. 14 concert at the Good Counsel Chapel.
This year’s theme is “Circle of Love.” Musical selections include holiday favorites and well-known songs by Dean Martin, Johnny Cash, the Byrds and others.
Participation cost is $25 per person. Scholarships are available. The chorus will be lead by Singing Hills Music Director Kristin Ziemke.
Visit singinghillschorus.org for more information.
Church offering free yoga classes
MANKATO — The First Congregational United Church of Christ is offering a series of weekly yoga meditation classes.
The classes, which start 7 p.m. Monday at the church, 150 Stadium Road, feature mantra meditation, yoga postures, relaxation technique and basic yoga philosophy. There is no charge to attend but participants are encouraged to donate to a locate project assisting the homeless.
For more information or to register, contact Mark Friedman via phone at 507-779-9736 or via email at markfmaya@gmail.com.
Loeffelmacher presentation today
NEW ULM — Historian Terry Sveine will present part two of his discussion on “The Life of New Ulm’s Old-time Music Master, Harold Loeffelmacher” at noon today in the Brown County Museum Annex.
Part two delves into the “glory years” of Leoffelmacher’s career: 1946 until his death in 1987. Loeffelmacher was the bandleader of the famous polka band The Six Fat Dutchmen. The talk will touch on Loeffelmacher’s recording career, family life, awards and honors and his legacy.
The presentation is based on a Loeffelmacher biography Sveine is working on and is scheduled to last one hour.
Life-Work Planning Center workshop
MANKATO — Life-Work Planning Center in Mankato is offering a series of workshops to help people “make a change in their lives” through personal growth and career development.
The workshops begin 10 a.m. Monday (and continue 10 a.m. Mondays after that for a total of six weeks) at Life-Work’s Mankato location, 127 S. 2nd St., Suite 210.
The workshops will focus on confidence, stress management, assertive communication, boundaries, decision making and goal setting. There are also workshops available in Sleepy Eye, Gaylord, New Ulm, Fairmont, Waseca and St. Peter. Visit lwpc.org for more information. (An additional Mankato series kicks off 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the same location.)
Montgomery corn maze open
MONTGOMERY — Montgomery Ochard’s annual corn maze, which appears in different shapes and forms each year, has chosen the form of a bison for 2019.
The maze covers six acres in rural Montgomery. “
Apples are ready to be picked as well, including State Fair, Zestar and Sweetango.
This is the 10th year the orchard has created a corn maze. It is halfway between St. Peter and Faribault on Highway 99.
State Street puts on ‘Casablanca’
NEW ULM — New Ulm’s State Street Theater Co. is getting in full character for a showing of “Casablanca” Friday, complete with a meal at “Rick’s Cafe Americana” and dessert at the “Arifa Airport Lounge.”
The Rick’s Cafe meal will be served at 5:45 p.m. for $50 per person and will feature dinner and dessert with a Moroccan flair “set against the background of music and songs from the film.” Dessert-only tickets are also available for $25. Both tickets come with early seating at the film.
You don’t have to dress in a tux, but no one’s stopping you, either.
Tickets for the film only are $10. Purchase in advance at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce or at statestreetNEWULM.org.
Prairie Lakes scholarships
The Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council is offering $300 scholarships to students in grades 7-12, and $200 scholarships for students in grades 3-6.
To be eligible for a scholarship, students must have been participating with an instructor or arts organization for at least two years for older students, one year for younger students.
Scholarships can be used for private lessons or to help pay fees to an arts-related organization. Visit plrac.org to appy. Deadline to apply for scholarships is Oct. 1 for students in grades 7-12, and Nov. 1 for students in grades 3-6.
Shrimpin’ on Hill tickets available
MANKATO — The Good Counsel Learning Center has tickets for sale for the annual “Shrimpin’ on the Hill” event, which is Saturday, Sept. 14, on Good Counsel Conference Center.
The fundraiser features a casual Cajun boiled shrimp dinner, live music with the Mary Guentzel Quintet, silent and live auctions, and a cash bar. Proceeds benefit the Good Counsel Learning Center, which provides individual tutoring to help students with English, math and citizenship.
Tickets are $50 dollars and available online at gclearningcenter.org/giving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.