Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Periods of snow. High 24F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Light snow this evening with clearing late. Low around -5F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.