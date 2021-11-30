(Editor’s note: This is the fifth installment of the Community Wisdom series produced by students in Dave Engen’s Community Storytelling class at Minnesota State University. A short introduction by the students is followed by excerpts from their interview with the subject.)
When first getting to know Ann Rosenquist Fee, you can tell she is passionate about art and about life. More specifically, how art impacts people’s lives. Ann is a writer, a musician and a leader. She is heavily involved in the arts scene in southern Minnesota. In addition to her own art, Ann values helping people from the community develop their artistic side. She became interested in arts support as a child and has now turned that interest into a career.
— Karina Klabunde and Marla Wagner
I’m the executive director of the Arts Center of Saint Peter. It feels funny to say that because that’s not at all what my background is or how I ended up in the area. My husband and I came here in 1997 for him to take a one-year teaching job and, as happens to many people in Mankato, we little by little loved it, stayed, and realized that it was the best place to have a family. One thing turned into another and we’re still here.
My parents made it a point to take me to things like performances, like big deal theater productions. This influenced me a lot, but in a different way than might be expected. I remember reading the playbills and the programs and looking at the donor lists and the staff lists and thinking “Who are these people who are listed but not on stage?” I guess that got in deep and very much glamorized arts administration for me. That is part of why I get a huge kick out of doing the job that I do.
The Arts Center of Saint Peter has been around since 1979. I’ve been there for eight years, and I’m their first full-time director. A big part of my job is to stimulate creative activity in the community. A lot of that means meeting people, meeting artists where they're at, and letting them know that what they're doing counts. I try to help them gather the courage and the resources they need to move to that next level. For some people that’s helping them feel comfortable enough to whip out their phone and show us the drawings they're working on and let them know that like, yeah, that's a thing and we have a drawing group and you might want to be part of it. For other people further along but who have, for example, only done group exhibitions, we might acknowledge that progress and say, “Now it's time to give yourself a promotion and make the stakes higher.” Let us help you with that grant proposal.
The Arts Center creates a sense of community, a group where your weird little thing matters. Maybe nobody in your extended family or at your workplace gets it or thinks it’s interesting, but we do. At its core, I think that’s why it’s important for the community to have an arts center, to let the art nerds know that they count. That's the part of the job that I love the most, honestly, the nurturing piece. It’s about inspiring people, finding out what they want to accomplish, and helping make that happen.
I saw last year during the pandemic more than ever how much creative work does for people at all levels of interests and skill in terms of their sense of purpose. You get a sense of completion from something as small as knitting or crocheting a potholder. The connectedness, the sense of community you get when you create something together with others really matters.
