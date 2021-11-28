(Editor’s note: This is the fourth installment of the Community Wisdom series produced by students in Dave Engen’s Community Storytelling class at Minnesota State University. A short introduction by the students is followed by excerpts from their interview with the subject.)
Rose Rustman has never dreaded a day of work in her life. Managing Arrow Ace Hardware in St. Peter for 29 years, Rose has become much more than a hardware store manager. She is well known in her community for her determination to satisfy customers and her passion for the store. As a woman working in a male-dominated field, Rose is strong, empowered and ready to take on any situation. She loves what she does and enjoys being a problem solver for her customers.
— Gretchen Briese and Riley Schmit
You have to have a hardware store-keeper, you have to have doctors, you have to have lawyers. Everybody’s job is important. I joke that I am the bartender of the hardware store because I hear so many things. You can hear a lot of people’s problems over the counter — the good, the bad and the ugly.
Basically, I stand around and talk all day. A lot of people will call it B.S. I call it ‘best service.’ I B.S. too much but it is the best service. We’ll get customers who stand in line because they need to talk to Rosie, even though everyone else is perfectly competent.
A little bit of kindness goes a heck of a long way. I think people forget to be kind. I think you have to agree that you disagree. People should not always agree. I say this and you say that. We’ll meet in the middle. You can still do whatever you want.
I am a pretty strong, empowered person. If I don’t know something. I say, ‘I don’t know, let’s figure it out.’ The people who have problems to solve are the ones who come to the hardware store. I want my customers to know that they are appreciated, and I want to know they got what they needed. I just hope when they leave they feel that they can do their projects. I get proud of my customers when they come back and tell me they have fixed something.
We have a really good crowd of women that come in. A woman might say, ‘Yeah my toilet’s doing this thing and I don’t know what to do.’ I tell them, ‘Guys can fix it, you can fix it too.’ They say, ‘Oh, do you think so?’ And I say, ‘absolutely.’
We get some untrusting older guys. Sometimes I play the frail, fragile female card. And I go, ‘Ya know, I don’t even know what a toilet flapper is, why do they even let me work here?’ But most everybody treats me with respect, and I do the same for them.
Something really kind of unique happened this week actually. An employee, he worked here about 20 years ago, happened to be back in town. He stopped in, and I looked at him and he goes, ‘You don’t recognize me do you?’ I said, ‘Oh yes I do, you were my first kid ever at the store that had an underage consumption.’ He goes, ‘You do remember me!’ He just said he had to stop in to tell me how I impacted his life and influenced him. And I thought, ‘Oh my god, that feels great.’
One main thing in life is that change is the only constant thing we have. Don’t fear doing things because I would hate to have you say, ‘Gosh I wish I would have tried that.’ Just go for it! If it doesn’t work, move on.
