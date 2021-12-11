(Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment of the Community Wisdom series produced by students in Dave Engen’s Community Storytelling class at Minnesota State University. A short introduction by the students is followed by excerpts from their interview with the subject.)
The first thing you notice when you speak with Lul Omar is her passion for guiding youth in a strong and positive way. Her unique background and early life helped shape her into the leader she is today. In her role as an outreach coordinator at the Mankato YWCA, she has made a large impact on families throughout the community. Her way of making kids feel excited about learning while aiding in family stability is something we found admirable.
— Noah Christianson and Gabrielle Gray
I was born in Somalia. I came here around 20 years ago. I’ve been working at the YWCA as an outreach coordinator for almost 11 years. I do home visits and supporting education for children aged 0 to 5. I focus on immigrant children that need support.
I grew up where people speak the same language and are also are the same color so you don’t see difference. So, it’s kind of the same, you know, people wear clothes the same, color is the same, language is the same, religion is the same. But, in Mankato you see difference.
My passion is for the children. I’m happy with what I do. I see a lot of kids change. I’m so happy when I see the kids successful in school, when they are not behind even though they speak another language.
My ultimate goal is the kids. We have to support them to get an education and do it successfully. Because if a child is successful, the community is also successful. So, that is my goal. That all kids, not just the immigrant or refugee kids, but all kids need a good way into education. Support the children, support the family that needs the support and do it successfully. These kids are the future of this country.
It is important as a human being to have a good education. That brings the leaders of the community for tomorrow. The more we do with the kids to get a good education, the less there is crime. So, when the community comes together and helps everyone get a good education, everyone benefits.
My daughter, she graduates this year. I say to her, go to school for what you like because sometimes I see they change their major. They change and they change and they change. But, no matter what, go study what you like. If as a parent you say go be an engineer or a doctor, it’s not going to work. They have to want to do it on their own. Clean the street or whatever you want to do, that’s your choice. Study what you like. That’s your future. You don’t do it for me. You do it for you. A child has to decide.
