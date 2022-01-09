(Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment of the Community Wisdom series produced by students in Dave Engen’s Community Storytelling class at Minnesota State University. A short introduction by the students is followed by excerpts from their interview with the subject.)
Mohamed Alsadig has been hosting “The Quiet Storm” on KMSU Radio (89.7 FM) for 17 years now. Tune in Wednesday nights from 7-9 and you’ll hear Mo, as most call him, playing old school jazz, Motown and rhythm and blues from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross and lots of others. Mo is more than just a voice on the show, however. He is someone who loves the Mankato area and strives to make his community a better place for all. He is the Greater Mankato Diversity Council’s new executive director.
— By Lexi Kvistad and Jonathon Tahtinen
I’ve been here in Mankato for 26 years. I grew up in the United Arab Emirates. I came here for college. My two brothers had come before me, and I guess my family thought I should continue the legacy.
From an early age I became aware of other cultures, and other traditions and basically became kind of familiar with what’s around me. I was raised to believe that I am not better than anybody.
I want to say my dad was the biggest influence in my life. My dad also had the biggest impact on my music taste. He would come home from work, have a late lunch and a nap. I’d be doing my homework when he woke up and he would put on a record and read the newspaper. He liked Motown and jazz quite a bit. People like The Temptations, The Supremes, Miles Davis and John Coltrane. As he listened, he would start telling me stories about a particular album or memories of a song from his early days. So that’s kind of where I picked up my appreciation for music.
My goal with the radio show is to push people to slow down a little bit. Life can be very busy and hectic. Just to slow down and enjoy life, enjoy music, enjoy their families, and just not get too caught up in life and bills and politics and such. It seems like people are too stressed out about everything that’s going on in life, especially now. So, my message is take a couple of hours, relax, have a drink, have dinner and just listen to some good music. Maybe listen with a loved one or in remembrance of a loved one or with sweet memories from the past.
I make my playlist based on my mood. I try to not put too much thinking into it, so the show flows easily and does not feel scripted. I have been doing it for so long that it is kind of second nature.
People say that the show reminds them of “back in the day,” especially the older generations that grew up around the type of music I play. Other times people will say, ‘Hey I was in a bad mood, and you played a couple of songs that made my day.’ Music gives you a different feeling when you listen to it on local radio instead of Spotify or Apple Music. There is a different sound to it. Community radio connects you to the host and to your community.
I don’t think I want to live anywhere else. I strive to make the community better. I’ve worked with the police department and with organizations like the YWCA and the Small Business Development Center. I was recently hired to serve as the executive director of the Greater Mankato Diversity Council. I’m excited about that. I just want to do good in Mankato by helping make it a better place for myself, my family, and my friends.
You should appreciate the community that you live in and try to remember that there are still good people in this world. Good still exists. Just get out there and explore the world around you. Less social media, more in-person.
Make memorable friendships that you’re going to take with you. Stay true to yourself. Love your family because life is short. We cannot live in a bubble. We need to take care of each other. Remember mind, body, and soul. You have to take care of all three.
