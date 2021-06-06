Compassion is defined as many things, but the universal definition of it seems to be the loving kindness you show towards another human being. It’s one of the most important qualities or emotions an individual can possess, just as empathy and sympathy are. These feelings are crucial in developing our way in how we treat other people.
Compassion, however, is very different than sympathy and empathy. While empathy is acquired through experience and sympathy through feeling, I believe compassion to be acquired through knowledge. Of course, there are naturally compassionate people, but often it is a in-depth knowledge of circumstance and solution that makes us truly able to care about another human’s well being and act upon it. In this way, any individual can learn to be compassionate.
Humanity began when the first human helped another survive, not because of the promise of reward or the threat of consequence, but rather out of the inner obligation to act. It was from compassion that humanity was born, but it is apathy that humanity dies to. To be apathetic to another human’s struggle is to reject humanity, it is to be as close to an animal as you can get. And for some, apathy is easier for him, as it does not hold back or influence his actions like compassion would. This does not make him decisive or strong, but willingly ignorant and monstrous.
As we grow and mature it is up to us to develop a compassion for others, as it is not only instinct but a obligation as humans to do so, and that’s what I have had to learn. I’ve always considered myself a nice person, but nice does not always mean compassionate, as it was not enough to make me care about others like I should have.
The events of this year opened my eyes to the ignorance I had within myself, and it encouraged me to learn about not only the struggles of humans, but how to act upon it, how to truly be compassionate. I consider the act of inquisition and willingness to learn to be an act of compassion in itself, since the desires come from the heart and thus reflect on it, but those things could never equate to acting in service of another. It is not just your world you should change with compassion, but others as well, that is the purpose of humanity.
I have become a changed person because of my wish for compassion, and although I am not near as compassionate as other individuals are, they inspire me to be like them. My compassion has helped me realize what I want to do with my life and how I want to serve others. I have a long way to go before I am truly compassionate, but as I develop I won’t lose my desire to be, as well as my desire to learn. I will live the rest of my life in the pursuit of being this way, to have the true essence of humanity and to be truly human
