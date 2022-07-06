A collaboration of music-loving forces came together to organize The Golden Hour concert series last summer. Starting Saturday, the series is returning with new Mankato-based headliners excited to share their sound with the community.
The Wine Cafe will host seven Saturday shows on its patio, with each concert featuring a headlining act and an opener chosen by the headliner.
“The idea behind it is to give songwriters and bands that are writing original material a chance to really shine,” said local musician and curator for the music series Colin Scharf. “The headliner gets the chance to introduce their friend’s band or a side project or somebody that they're excited about and want to share with their audience.”
Wide-ranging collaboration has made the series possible. Along with the Wine Cafe, KMSU and Gold Mine Studios are also partners, and funding comes from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
New this year, Scharf said he will be recording each show for KMSU to edit into an hourlong program, which will be broadcasted during Labor Day weekend.
The Wine Cafe owner Dan Dinsmore said though each show filled the patio to capacity last summer, he’s expecting even bigger crowds this time around.
“There’s not as many fears about public gatherings now,” Dinsmore said. “We provided some additional seating on the patio as well, and so I imagine it’s going to be a full house.”
Kaleb Braun-Schulz and The Nightingale Band will kick off the series Saturday with opener Sister Gin.
Braun-Schulz, 23, said he’s been making music since he was 13 years old and has been part of numerous bands. He said he assembled The Nightingale Band in 2020 because he wanted to be able to meet other musicians during the pandemic lockdown, though he’s been playing with his core bandmates “since the beginning.”
“You had to completely reassess and completely turn your plan of attack on its head because nothing is the same,” Braun-Schulz said. “So I'm still just very excited and glad to be playing again. I'm very grateful for it, and I think that the audiences have been really grateful as well, and it's been a lot of fun.
Braun-Schulz said he found out about The Golden Hour series through musician friends.
“Looking at the lineup last year, I was like,‘Oh, wow, like, I just love all of these people so much, that would be so fun to be a part of.’” Braun-Schulz said. “Next year rolled around and (Scharf) did ask me, and I was so flattered and excited.”
Scharf said he and his wife, Laura Schultz, have been taking part in the live music scene for 12 years, which has helped him recruit talent for The Golden Hour.
“Naturally we've made friends with just about every musician in Mankato and in the area, so really, (we find groups) by being active in the music scene, paying attention and seeing who's popping up,” Scharf said.
He will be performing with his band Silver Summer on Aug. 20.
As long as they can continue funding the series, Dinsmore said he hopes to continue it as an annual event.
“Mankato just has this wealth of talent, especially when it comes to music,” Dinsmore said. “(The series) allows people to see what fellow Mankato residents are making and it’s really beautiful. I’m just overwhelmed by the creativity and magnitude of what these musicians can accomplish on their own.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.